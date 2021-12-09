How to Get Crimson Omen Spray in Free in Fortnite

There’s a new collaboration taking over Fortnite Chapter 3 and it’ll be sidelining Spider-Man for a little bit.

Don’t worry because Marvel’s superhero will be having his day in the sun later on, but now it’s time for Marcus Fenix and Kate Diaz of Gears of War fame to grab the spotlight.

Almost a year to the day when Master Chief released in Fortnite, Epic Games has revealed another crossover with a massive Microsoft franchise. If you’re a fan of Gears, then you’re going to be loving this one.

Beginning December 9, Gears of War will be taking over the Item Shop, which means those precious V-Bucks you’ve been saving up will have to be spent. There’s a special variant of Marcus Fenix available to those of you who own an Xbox Series X|S, so you have that going for you too.

If you’re somebody who doesn’t want to spend any money, but still wants to get in on the fun, then Epic has some challenges for you to do.

How to Get a Free Spray

While the vast majority of Gears cosmetics will be in the Item Shop, you can get the iconic Crimson Omen logo as a Spray if you complete the challenges that are out now.

Between now and December 17, you’ll have the chance to earn this spray just by completing the new questline. These quests also give you access to some XP, and they appear to be quite easy. Here’s a list of all of the quests you’ll find in game.

Collect Three COG Tags

Crouch Behind Barrier

Damage Opponent with Melee Attack

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent

Collect Thrashball Memorabilia

The quests are all pinpointed on your map if you scroll over to them from your quests page, so they should take a ton of time to complete.

As you might remember, the original Gears of War trilogy was developed by Epic Games, so there’s some history there. The gun everybody gravitated to was the shotgun, so that’s likely why that’s a challenge here.

Strangely enough, the shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 is not in a great spot, and getting damage with it is now much harder than it was before thanks to the spray meta.

Lots of Other Cosmetics

If you’re somebody who wants to spend money on getting some skins and cosmetics, then you’re in luck.

Epic is pulling out all of the stops for this crossover and while fan-favorite characters like Baird and Cole Train aren’t here, there’s still plenty for fans of the franchise.

Here’s a look at everything that’s coming:

Marcus Fenix – Once retired from the Coalition of Ordered Governments Army, but brought back into the fight by his son.

– Once retired from the Coalition of Ordered Governments Army, but brought back into the fight by his son. Kait Diaz (includes Winter Orange Style) – Once against the Coalition of Ordered Governments, but now in the COG Army.

(includes Winter Orange Style) – Once against the Coalition of Ordered Governments, but now in the COG Army. Sonic Resonator Back Bling (sold with the Marcus Fenix Outfit) – Created by the Coalition of Ordered Governments to map the underground tunnels of Sera.

(sold with the Marcus Fenix Outfit) – Created by the Coalition of Ordered Governments to map the underground tunnels of Sera. Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling (sold with the Kait Diaz Outfit) – Family heirloom with mysterious origins.

(sold with the Kait Diaz Outfit) – Family heirloom with mysterious origins. Breaker Mace Pickaxe – Locust Shell fragments affixed to a motorized rotating rod.

– Locust Shell fragments affixed to a motorized rotating rod. Thumper Pickaxe – Previously used to call Seeders to the surface.

– Previously used to call Seeders to the surface. Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe – Originally made for cutting Rockworm meat and also cutting down the COG.

– Originally made for cutting Rockworm meat and also cutting down the COG. Skiff Glider – Take in the elements with this fast, wind-powered, land vehicle (turned Glider).

– Take in the elements with this fast, wind-powered, land vehicle (turned Glider). Knife Tricks Emote

All in all, it’s a big collaboration and something that will appeal to a lot of fans.

