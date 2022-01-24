What to Expect in Fortnite’s January 25 Content Update

Last week may have been the biggest update of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 so far, but that doesn’t mean Epic is going to stop there.

This season has already been jam-packed with things to do as it started off with Winterfest, and then it was followed up by the return of Tilted Towers to the game.

The January 25 update looks to be something smaller than last week, so downtime doesn’t appear to be needed here. However, Fortnite has shown over the years that they don’t necessarily need downtime to add a bunch of new things, so don’t let that discourage you from expecting stuff.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this upcoming update.

Will There Be Downtime?

Unless this is the v19.20 update, there shouldn’t be downtime required for the patch. That means you’ll be able to keep playing Fortnite as you normally would and the contents will just be added into the game.

When this is the case, it usually means the items being added are already in the files, so all Epic has to do is enable them. What that also means is we know what they are ahead of time thanks to the Fortnite leakers.

Since there likely won’t be downtime, we can head on through to the good stuff. If there ends up being downtime, we’ll update this post.

Pizza Time

What content to expect this week: – Pizza Party & Pizza Slice Items TOMORROW

– Item Shop release of Green Goblin

– Crew Pack Reveal ("Aftermath" outfit)

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, there is going to be a lot going on this week. In the content update, we’ll be getting new Pizza Party and Pizza Slice items.

We’re also approaching the end of the month, so the reveal of the new Crew Pack should be close, but that has already leaked if you want to get a look at it.

Green Goblin could officially be unveiled to the public, another thing that has already been revealed in a leak.

He then says there could be more announcements, but it sounds like we don’t really know what to expect on that end as of yet.

What Are the Pizza Items?

If pizza sounds good to you, then you might be interested in knowing what it does in Fortnite.

Thanks to information from HYPEX, we know the Pizza items will be in the normal loot pool and they will be healing items. Unsurprisingly, the Tomatohead NPC will be selling them to you for 50 gold per box, and it’ll come in stacks of four.

Each pizza box has eight slices and they’ll give you 50 shield a pop. From the way HYPEX worded things, it seems like you won’t get any regular healing from it, so this will just used for healing. Like Mini Shields, you won’t be able to get past 50 shield with the slices.

These are still good items to have in your inventory since you’ll be able to share with a group, but it’s a bit odd to see it not come with actual healing to your regular health bar. We’ll find out for certain if that’s the case on Tuesday.

