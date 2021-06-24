Fortnite Leak Reveals Addition of Much-Requested Feature

If you’ve been an avid Fortnite player for several years now, chances are decent that you hopped into a Squads lobby without enough players in your friend group, so you decided to fill the last spot with a random person.

Now, this is where your experience may vary because you either ended up with somebody who’s really good or somebody who just bogged down the whole game.

If you did manage to get a win with this random player, the only way to keep playing with them was to add them to your friend list, something that might not be worth the effort for everybody.

Fast forward to Chapter 2 Season 7 and leakers have revealed a major quality of life change is coming to Fortnite. This information follows the release of the v17.10 update.

That’s right, it’s looking like you’ll be able to keep on playing with your fill Squad, Trio or Duo in the coming future.

Keep Playing Together

Epic has finished a "Keep Playing Together" button for when you're playing Squad, Trios or Duos fill and it could be enabled this or next update! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

Thanks to a bit of information from Fortnite leaker HYPEX, it seems like the option to keep playing with your squad is coming in the very near future.

“Epic has finished a “Keep Playing Together” button for when you’re playing Squad, Trios or Duos fill and it could be enabled this or next update,” he tweeted.

We don’t have a definitive timetable for when this could be added, but HYPEX says it could be in the next couple of updates.

This feature is a long time coming and would’ve been greatly appreciated when Fortnite was at the height of its power. Then again, now is a good time too because there are many players still playing without their usual friend group.

There have been a lot of ups and downs in the history of Fortnite, but a lot of players would agree that it’s trending back in the right direction as of late. Of course, there will also still be many players who yearn for the OG Fortnite Season 3.

Why Your Friends Should Come Back

If you’re not trying to fill your friend list up with players you encounter randomly in games, then you might want to try and convince your friends to return.

This is definitely easier said than done, but it might be a good time to see if they’ll come back into the mix. This season has a bunch of fun things going on with it. The UFOs were recently nerfed, so you don’t really have to worry about them bombing you as much as you did before.

So far, the start of Season 7 has been very reminiscent of old Fortnite, and we mean that in the best way possible. The POIs leave a lot to be desired, but it sounds like there will be some changes to those in the coming future.

If you can’t convince anybody to come back, at least you’ll be able to keep playing with random players who you like a lot easier soon. Nothing will beat the thrill of playing with a close group of friends though. This might be the next best thing though.

READ NEXT: How to Get Fortnite FNCS All-Star Cosmetics For Free