How to Get Fortnite Lantern Glow Wrap For Free

Another week, another set of free cosmetics that players can unlock in Fortnite.

This time around, it’s a weapon wrap along with a spray and an emote that you can get. The way to get it all is simple enough as it’s just playing the game.

However, you can’t just log into Fortnite and hop into the game expecting to unlock some free gear. Instead, you’ll have to make sure you get all signed up.

Here’s what you’ll have to do to ensure you get all of these free cosmetics and don’t miss out on anything. You don’t have forever to do this, so make sure you don’t waste any time!

How to Get Free Spray, Emote & Wrap

This special event is being called the Lantern Trials and all you’ll have to do is sign up and start playing.

In order to do that, all you have to do is head on over to this website and sign in with your Epic Games account. It shouldn’t take long for the site to register that you’re signed up.

Immediately, you’ll be granted the Lantern Spray and if you’re able to earn all 11 badges, you’ll get the wrap and emote.

To earn badges, all you’ll have to do is play Fortnite and every 40 minutes, you’ll earn a new badge. You will have to play in Solos, Duos, Trios and Squads for this to work, so no Arena, Creative or LTMs.

If you want to track your progress, there’s a button on the website that’ll let you know how far along you are. It does note that it’ll take up to an hour for your points to update.

While you’re there, you can also vote for the next Creator’s Trial, so make sure you do that as well if you’re interested in that.

If you have a bunch of a free time, you’ll be able to finish all of this in a day and get it all unlocked.

How Long Do We Have?

The festivities kick off on May 10 and they’ll run until May 16. This means that you have about a week to earn all 11 badges.

Fortunately, even if you miss out all of these rewards, the worst thing you’ll be losing to the void would be a weapon wrap. It’s nothing on the level of an actual skin, but there’s no sense turning down some free cosmetics.

If all you do in your free time is play Fortnite, then this should be no problem at all. If you only have a few minutes each night, then you might struggle to get all of this done in a week.

Luckily, you do get the spray just by signing up, so you won’t come away empty handed. If you’re still working your way through the Battle Pass, you might as well get signed up for these trials as you finish of that grind.

Now get out there and play some Fortnite! Those rewards won’t unlock themselves.

