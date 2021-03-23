How to Get Heir to Croft Manor Spray Free in Fortnite

One of the surprises of Fortnite Season 6 was the introduction of Lara Croft herself in the Battle Pass.

We’re not going to complain about it a whole lot considering she was one of the characters we wanted to see added as one of the Gaming Legends.

Now that she’s here, Fortnite is celebrating by giving out a free spray for those who you who crack the code in the new Croft Manor Experience.

Now, you don’t actually have to do that if you don’t want to. Many players are in it for the free spray, and we get that.

If you want to skip the LTM as a whole, here’s how to just get the spray.

How to Get the Free Spray

Lara Croft has landed in the @FNCreate Welcome Hub! Built by @fn_alliance, explore and play the Mystery in Croft Manor to uncover the secret and unlock an exclusive reward. Get all the mission details here: https://t.co/RUBJPmSIhd pic.twitter.com/oN3okS3bBo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 23, 2021

The secret redemption code you’ll find in the LTM is Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682.

In order to redeem that code, you’ll have to head over to this website, log in with your Epic Games account, and then put in the code.

It’s the same thing for everybody, so you won’t have to worry about this having a limited use or anything like that. Once you put the code in and activate it, you should just be able to load up Fortnite and see the spray in your account.

Of course, sprays aren’t the most popular cosmetic in the world, but it’s still cool to have something for free.

The code is only active until March 31, so make sure you’re able to log in and put that in while you can. The Croft Manor will remain active even after the LTM goes away, so you won’t have to worry about that disappearing.

If you’re still interested in seeing what this new location has to offer, here’s a glimpse at that. Who knows, you might still want to everything that’s available here.

What to Do in Croft Manor

When you first go into the area, you’ll be greeted by Winston the butler and you’ll be told about strange lights coming from the manor.

From here, you’ll have to find out what’s going on from inside. You can access this LTM from the main menu, but it won’t be sticking around forever.

The LTM will no longer be featured from the matchmaking menu after March 30, but you’ll still be able to access it by entering the island code, which is 0116-9392-3142.

All in all, the manor is worth visiting at least once because it’s cool to see something you might recognize from elsewhere being recreated in Fortnite.

This happening is nothing new in Fortnite as one of the main draws of the Creative Mode from last season is Blood Gulch being recreated to celebrate the arrival of Master Chief.

We got a whole new game mode to play with that, but things aren’t the same with Lara Croft, but we do have this cool location to explore. And again, we’re not going to be ones who complain about a free cosmetic, so make sure you get in there and redeem that code before it expires!

READ NEXT: Fortnite & Rocket League Team Up With Another Llama-Rama