Where is the Last Fortnite Winterfest Present?

As we approach the end of the Fortnite Winterfest event, players are going to want to make sure they log in and claim all of the gifts than are now available to open.

If you were following along with the daily presents, then you’ll know that the main attraction was the frozen Peely skin that was able to be opened on the last day. However, now that all of the gifts are opened, you might notice that Fortnite is still giving you a notification that there is still a gift that has to be opened.

Of course, that’s not actually the case being Epic already listed everything that you’ll be getting, so the gifts are all opened up. Instead, this is a known glitch and Epic said they are working on a fix for it, but it might end up being here until the end of Winterfest.

Here’s what Epic has to say.

No Extra Present

Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

Epic simply tweeted on December 29 that all of the presents are opened, so the notification isn’t anything to be worried about.

This was last week that they said this but the problem still persists, so it’s not looking like this will be a bug that gets fixed before the end of the event. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything new for players to open up, so they’ll just have to wait until the Winterfest festivities conclude at this point.

Perhaps Epic might feel festive enough to hand out an extra gift, but we don’t know anything about plans to do that. They did say they were going to do something to make up for the server issues from last week, but we’re still waiting on more information there as well.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time,” said Epic.

When Does Winterfest End?

The Winterfest event ends on January 6, so you’ll want to make sure all of your challenges are finished before then because that’s a lot of XP to leave on the table.

You will also miss out on the two free cosmetics you get by completing at least 10 of the quests. These aren’t difficult quests by any means, so there’s really no reason to not knock them all out because you can do it all in a day if you really want to.

There’s still a day or so left for you to take advantage of the supercharged XP provided by the Yule Log if that sounds like something up your alley.

As for what’s coming after Winterfest ends, it’s anybody’s guess. We’ve already seen the IO guards start to show up again on the map, so maybe we’ll be going right into a plotline involving them. Only time will tell what the case is, so stay tuned for more developments.

