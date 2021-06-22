Leaked Fortnite Magma Legends Bundle Could Be Best One Yet

Another bundle is coming to Fortnite, and unlike last summer’s Summer Legends, this one won’t be featuring any peeled bananas, but there are some goodies here.

Following the v17.10 update, we got a look under the hood at a lot of the upcoming cosmetics coming to Fortnite, and one of the standouts is definitely the Magma Legends.

This bundle of three characters doesn’t yet have a release date or anything of the sort, but leakers have revealed what the three skins look like and they are some of the best we’ve seen yet.

In case you’re not already sold or you’re a person who needs to see things before you believe them, we have you covered.

Take a look at the upcoming Magma Legends skins.

Magma Legends Bundle Leaks

THESE MAGMA LEGENDS SKINS LOOK CRAZY INGAME pic.twitter.com/fEZKX3RCFR — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 22, 2021

The early look at these three skins comes courtesy of Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR. The leaker doesn’t reveal the price or release date but does comment on how crazy the skins look.

Our favorite might be the new take on the OG Rust Lord skin, but all of them are very cool and we can’t wait to get our hands on them.

While the price hasn’t been revealed, it does seem like we know where things are trending. Typically, these Legends bundles haven’t been available to purchase with V-Bucks, but are instead real money purchases.

The Magma Legends Bundle will most likely be a Real-Money bundle instead of a V-Bucks bundle. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 22, 2021

On the bright side, it usually means the bundles stick around for a long time and players who want to pick them up have plenty of time to buy them. This has been evidenced time and time again, with a recent example being The Last Laugh bundle.

When Could It Come Out?

Now, the only question that’s left is when could the bundle release? Since it was revealed following the v17.10 update, it seems possible that it could be on the verge of releasing as early as the next Item Shop update.

Typically, when a new skin is revealed it’ll come to the shop before the next update is released. We don’t know when Epic plans on releasing the next update, so we could be two weeks or even more out from that happening.

As for the price, it’ll likely be close to $20 since we are getting three skins with the pack. We don’t know all of the details, but there might be even more than just the skins that get released.

Skins do come with pickaxes and Back Blings a lot of the time, so the developers might have a few more surprises up their sleeves with this release.

In the new summer event trailer, we get a look at even more skins that are coming to Fortnite. We’re sure that the fan favorite will be the Summer Midas, which is interesting to see because it once again confirms that this character is alive and well. Ever since his release, Midas has been popular so it’s cool to see him keep on getting love.

All of these skins should end up being sprinkled in over the coming days, so keep an eye on the Item Shop.

