Most Popular Fortnite Season 6 Skins Revealed

We’re not too deep in Fortnite Season 6 just yet but there’s already a clear picture being painted about what skins will be popular.

Keep in mind that we still don’t have a lot of Item Shop skins that are new in Season 6, so most of the new stuff is something that’s unlocked in the Battle Pass.

It’s also worth noting that another cool skin was in this season’s Battle Pass with Lara Croft, so we expect to see a lot of people rocking that like they did with The Mandalorian.

Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at what the most popular skins of Season 6 are so far. Remember that his list can change quite rapidly, especially when the new Crew skin comes out, so that’ll be something to keep in the back of your mind.

Most Popular Season 6 Skins

top 10 cosmetics of the new season so far. pic.twitter.com/z8kBHYJcvL — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 25, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi, we have a look at what people are wearing the most in Season 6 so far.

This information comes from analyzing a wide assortment of games and seeing what people are wearing in them.

Unsurprisingly, we have a pair of Battle Pass skins at the top, but the rest of the list could surprise you.

Here’s the list:

Agent Jones

Lara Croft

Default Skins

Aura

Tarana

Sparkplug

Lexa

Diamond Diva

Poised Playmaker

Marigold

Default skins, which are likely actual default skins and not the OG ones you could buy, are at number three. Lexa still remains popular as one of the Season 5 holdovers, and we expect she’ll stay on this list for a while.

Rounding out the top 10 is Marigold, who is better known as Female Midas. She was never released into the Item Shop, so she could potentially become a rare skin as time goes on.

As it stands right now, there aren’t a lot of surprises here, mainly because of the lack of new skins. This will definitely change as time goes by, but we’re just not sure by how much.

Any More Skins Coming?

For those who are curious: There are no more unknown encrypted cosmetics left in this update. Since the Rocket League cosmetics have been decrypted earlier today, the only cosmetics still encrypted are the already known Pokey Pack & Madcap! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 25, 2021

The next big skin that’s on the horizon, that we know of, is Alli from the upcoming April Crew pack.

We’ll definitely be getting more skins this season, but we might have to wait for a new update for us to get a better picture of what’s to come.

Remember, skins rotate in and out of popularity and there was a time where this list would’ve been completely filled with Marvel skins. What is interesting is that there are no crossover skins with the exception of Lara Croft, who is a Battle Pass skin.

We’re sure that a lot of people bought skins like Terminator, Snake Eyes, etc., but not a lot of people are wearing them so far. Granted, it has been a while since those skins released, but we’re still seeing Lexa on the list, so what’s stopping them?

This might be a case of people yearning for skins created for Fortnite itself instead of characters from different franchises. Crossovers are cool, but when they dominate two seasons in a row, things become an issue.

Don’t forget that Batman and Harley Quinn are still coming as well!

