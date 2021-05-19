How to Sign Up For NBA Team Battles in Fortnite

If you’re a fan of getting free things just by playing Fortnite, then the NBA Team Battles are right up your alley.

By completing tasks such as playing Fortnite for a certain amount of time, you’ll be able to unlock cosmetics, which means that just about everybody should sign up for this special event.

With 30 teams available, there’s a spot for a lot of players as each time maxes out at 1,500. At the time of this writing, the Los Angeles Lakers are all filled, but you can continue to choose that team, but you’ll just do so as a fan.

Being a fan means you can still get rewards, but it’ll only be cosmetics instead of having the chance to get V-Bucks as well.

Here’s how to get all signed up.

How to Sign Up

Lace up… The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀 For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more. 🔗: https://t.co/qcXVA7Vxat pic.twitter.com/IjdGCdnNA5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 19, 2021

Since everything just opened up, you might have to refresh this page a few times before you’re able to get through.

Once you’re all logged in, the only thing you’ll have to do is pick what team you want to represent and then complete the tasks.

The first task to accomplish is playing Fortnite Solos, Duos, Trios or Squads for 24 minutes. This will earn your team 1,000 points, which means teams like the Lakers will get off to a quick start since they are full already.

Luckily, there are still rewards for everybody, but if you’re a Kings or Thunder fan, you might not be winning much.

What Are the Rewards?

Since not every player will be getting the same rewards as part of this special event, it might help to know what you’ll be playing for.

500 V-Bucks are up for grabs for anybody who comes in first place, but everybody will have the chance to earn something.

Most players will be coming away with a special banner and in-game cosmetic, but some will get V-Bucks and the NBA Championship Trophy Back Bling.

Here’s how it’ll all play out according to Epic:

Members on #1 Ranked Team 500 V-Bucks + Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling Fans on #1 Ranked NBA Team Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling Members on #2 Ranked NBA Team 300 V-Bucks Members on #3 Ranked NBA Team 100 V-Bucks Complete 3 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans) Fortnite “Spin” in-game cosmetic Spray Complete 5 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans) Fortnite in-game Banner

The event will conclude on May 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve done as much as you possibly can for your team by that point.

Not everyone will be getting the Back Bling or V-Bucks, but everybody should be able to get the other stuff.

If you do miss out on the Back Bling, Epic has confirmed it will return in the future. This likely means it’ll hit the Item Shop for anybody who isn’t able to get it for free.

For those of you out there who are just interested in picking up an NBA skin, you can do so by on May 21 when all of the new styles hit the Item Shop.

