Fortnite NBA Team Battles: Everything We Know So Far

The next big Fortnite update, v16.40, is expected to arrive on May 11. On that day, it’s also expected that Epic will debut the NBA Team Battles event that’ll debut in the Party Royale mode.

According to documents revealed during Epic’s trial with Apple, this mode has been in the works for a while now. This was shown to us along with a bunch of other potential collaborations.

Thanks to these documents, we do know a little bit about the upcoming event. This could even be the time we get a LeBron James Icon Series skin, something that was revealed to be in the works for quite a while now.

Here’s what we know about this event so far.

NBA Team Battles

Epic Games are also planning to make the first ever sports event in Party Royale, featuring Lebron James & Zion! pic.twitter.com/hvaPzYGaMU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the event will take place in Party Royale and it’ll require players to choose a side between Zion Williamson and LeBron James.

From what we know so far, it will feature all 30 NBA teams in some way and players will just have to complete daily tasks to earn points. At the end of it all, the team with the most points will come away with a victory.

When the battle ends, the winners are the teams that have earned the most points. All members of the team that took 1st place will get 500 V-Bucks on their Fortnite account and the NBA Championship Back Bling. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 2, 2021

If we’re going off the information given by FireMonkey, the winners of the event will get 500 V-Bucks and the NBA Championship Back Bling.

We don’t yet know what the daily challenges will be or even what the Back Bling will look like. It sounds like they will just require players to play Fortnite, get eliminations and placing high in games.

We’ll know a lot more when this event kicks off next Tuesday, but in the meantime, this is what we have to go off.

Perhaps the biggest draw of this is the potential for a LeBron skin. With Neymar getting a skin in Season 6, the door is certainly open for the Lakers superstar, and it could actually be happening very soon.

LeBron Skin?

Since Epic were planning a Lebron & NBA ICON Skins collab, do you think they might release in the upcoming days since the NBA Community Battles start next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

As part of the documents released in the court case, it was revealed that a LeBron skin was initially in the works to be released near the end of 2020. For whatever reason, it just never happened, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone for good.

An excellent time to release this skin would be for the start of the NBA Team Battles event. As of right now, it’s tough to tell what the plan is because Epic has never teased a LeBron skin like they did for Neymar.

We knew the Neymar skin was coming for several weeks, but obviously that’s not the case for every crossover.

Who makes the best/most comfortable gaming chair? I need one for myself — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 2, 2021

Interestingly enough, LeBron was looking for a new gaming chair for himself on May 2, so this could be in preparation for a Fortnite crossover.

Whatever the case may be, we’re sure we’ll be finding out just what the plan is in the coming days. Hopefully this NBA crossover can pave the way for more events of that nature.

At the very least, it’d be cool to get NBA skins like we have for the NFL. Time will tell.

