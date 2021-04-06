Fortnite NPCs Raise Very Important Lore Question

If there’s been one constant in Fortnite since it all began, it’s that the characters on the island can’t speak in any shape or form.

We’ve seen this play a big role in the Fortnite Season 4 storyline when Thor and all of the Marvel characters show up on the island. In the tie-in comic book, we saw him lose his ability to speak and that played a big part in the story.

We’re going to be seeing it again when the Batman comic series releases on April 20. The point is that characters on the island shouldn’t have the ability to speak, but the NPCs that are scattered all across the island have the ability to do so.

Why is that the case and why has it just now started to happen?

NPCs Can Talk

In a post from Reddit user Louigilou2, who perfectly recreated the decade old Philosoraptor meme, they question how the NPCs have the ability to speak.

As you might know, this only happened in Season 5 onward, meaning that the ability for speaking on the island came after the Zero Point was exposed.

This could just be a big coincidence, but it might have something to do with the Zero Point just hanging out in the center of the map for the whole season.

With lines being blurred between reality and the loop, perhaps the effects weren’t nearly as strong as they once were. Now that it’s been contained, however, we are still seeing NPCs speak on the island.

It’s really hard to tell what’s going on and if we’re even meant to be looking into it in the first place. Having these characters sell you items and weapons plays a big role in the game as it currently is, so perhaps this is just a loophole designed to give Fortnite something cool.

Since this is Epic Games, we’re likely expected to look more into it and unravel the greater mystery that’s right in front of us. Of course, the problem is that it’s a lot simpler said than done, so we might have to rely on Batman for the answers.

What Will Batman Tell Us

On April 20, the first issue of the Batman/Fortnite miniseries releases and it’ll show Batman going through a rift in Gotham City and into the world of Fortnite.

Once there, he’ll be doing everything in his power to try and escape from the loop. In doing so, he’ll reveal a lot of the secrets of the island.

By the end of it all, he’ll likely find his way off the island and back into the DC Universe, but what he finds out should change the future of Fortnite forever. As of right now, it’s unclear if what we see in the comic will boil over into the game.

In the comic, we see things like a makeshift Bat Cave show up, so it’ll definitely be interesting to see that make an actual appearance on the island. What’d be even cooler is Batman showing up as an NPC. It’s probably way too early to know if that’ll be the case, but we can definitely dream.

READ NEXT: New Fortnite Megg Skin Has a Cool Hidden Feature