Fortnite Rift Tour Reveals New Skull Trooper Style

The Fortnite Rift Tour is nearly upon us and it’ll give players a whole new concert to experience within the in-game world.

Anybody who’s been around for a while knows how cool the Marshmello and Travis Scott events were, so there’s no reason not to think music superstar Ariana Grande could follow in their footsteps.

Epic Games has been hyping up the event for several days now, and in some of their trailers, it looks like there are some new skins being revealed. Epic doesn’t really do anything accidentally, so there’s reason to believe that the new Skull Trooper variant that was shown off in a trailer will be coming to the game.

Let’s take a closer look at this style.

New Skull Trooper

The skin next to Skull Bomber (I'll just call her that now) is probably Party Trooper! If that's the case, we will most likely get a new Party Trooper style in the event! pic.twitter.com/KsUAqRTyBw — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 2, 2021

In a screenshot from Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, a new look at the Skull Trooper was revealed. It looks like it’ll be a new take on the Brite Bomber, one of the original skins in the game.

It’s not surprising to see Epic give older characters like this new styles, and we recently saw it with this month’s Fortnite Crew pack.

The current Skull Trooper has a male and female style, but the female one doesn’t feature Brite Bomber, but instead if a variant of Ramirez. This potential new style would give players a completely different style to play with.

It doesn’t look like there will be a new male style, so players will have to be happy with the female variant for now. Of course, none of this is confirmed as of yet, but the fact we’re seeing it in a trailer can only be good news for fans.

The Skull Trooper is typically released around Fortnitemares, so we’ll just have to hope Epic doesn’t hold onto for that long.

When Might It Happen?

The Rift Tour officially kicks off August 6 and runs the entirety of the weekend, so that might be the earliest we’ll see this style released.

Fortnite’s Item Shop should get filled up with special cosmetics to celebrate the event, so there will likely be a lot to get your hands on. We’ll just have to hope what is in the shop doesn’t end up being too expensive.

Luckily, if you’re not a fan of spending a ton in the Item Shop each day, you can get a variety of free cosmetics. There’s an Umbrella that’ll be available to all players, but Crew subscribers will have some extra goodies.

At the very least, this is shaping up to be a really cool event, and it’s something that Fortnite has needed. Since we missed out on a live event last season, fans have been starving for some of the cool stuff that Fortnite has come to be known for over the years.

It’ll be very hard to top the Travis Scott event, but if anybody is able to do it, it’ll be Ariana Grande. More information about this event should become available as we get closer to the weekend, so keep an eye out for any further information.

