RipFortnite Trends After Epic Games Ends Wager Matches

For a game that’s been out as long as Fortnite, there’s bound to be some ups and downs with it.

Many players remember the good times back when Tilted Towers was introduced, and a lot of players do argue that was the best time to play Fortnite.

There were some strange decisions made after that, some of which include the likes of the Infinity Blade, Mechs and Ballers.

However, if Fortnite could get through all that, then there’s not a whole lot they can’t push through.

This isn’t even the first time #RipFortnite has trended on Twitter either, so it goes to show the resilience of the game. As for why it’s got the fanbase riled up this time, it’s actually an interesting decision.

Why #RipFortnite is Trending

Won't be playing or having anything to do with wagers anymore, just got personally messaged by epic and was told to stop or will result in a ban. Recommend others to stop as well, tweeting this so people are aware. — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 25, 2021

Something many Fortnite pros like to take part in are wager matches where they compete against each other in games to win a chunk of money from a pot.

This has always been something that’s in a grey area, but Epic hasn’t really taken a stance like this in the past. On March 25, Clix tweeted that he was contacted directly and told to stop or else he’d be banned.

For many streamers, this is their number one source of content because they argue that Arena mode or regular games would result in too many stream snipers.

team rumble streams 😈😈😈😈😈 — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) March 25, 2021

epic once again getting rid of the only fun things in the game 👍 — PWR looter (@looterZK) March 26, 2021

Several pros immediately voiced their displeasure with this as it effectively ends an exciting part of their streams.

While the Fortnite prize pool is rather large when compared to other esports, the main source of income for many players is from their streams, so if they have nothing to play, they have no way to earn money.

A lot of big streamers do try their best to hide from stream snipers, but the snipers still find a way to make it through anyways, so it’s essentially just become part of the game for many streamers.

Thank You Epic Games Trends Too

Of course, the vast majority of Fortnite players don’t go anywhere near wager matches, or Twitch streamers for that matter, so many of them have no idea what’s going on.

For a lot of people, Fortnite is just a game they play to relax and have fun with friends. Nothing Epic does will stop them from doing that unless the servers abruptly shut down.

Back when Fortnite first released, it was a game that brought many friends back together and reintroduced the late-night gaming sessions back into the mix. While the so-called “golden age” might be over, Fortnite is still a wildly popular game and it shows at the end of any season when it feels like everybody is talking about what’s going on.

All of the crossovers in Season 4 and Season 5 created a massive buzz that reached far outside of the Fortnite community.

Now that Batman is entering the Fortnite world in an upcoming comic book series, it’s clear that the game is here for the long haul. Season 6 should end up being very exciting, so stay buckled in and go along for the ride.

