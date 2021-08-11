Fortnite LTM Teaser Hints at All-New Game Mode

An upcoming Fortnite LTM appears to be teasing an new game mode, something that Epic Games has been experimenting with a bit more over recent seasons.

One big example of this is the Impossible Escape LTM that released back in May where players were stuck on an island and their only attempt at winning was refueling a helicopter and flying to safety.

Epic has introduced modes like this to us before, the Among Us Creative mode being another example, but this upcoming one looks to be one of the most ambitious modes yet.

Fortnite has always had the tools to be something more than just a basic battle royale game, and there’s a chance this upcoming LTM could show us how far the game can go.

“Saturn_Test Image”

Around 15 minutes ago, a new LTM image for an LTM called "Saturn" has been added to the API. Normally, these images are used for Creative LTMs but this image looks.. very unusual. pic.twitter.com/nkrieuDXlE — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 10, 2021

A leaked image posted by ShiinaBR shows Peely, Jonesy and Fishstick, but they don’t look like their normal selves.

Instead, they are holding a staff, sword and spear respectively, weapons that aren’t currently in any version of Fortnite that we know. This could end up meaning nothing, or it could be something that is hinting at something much greater.

From the looks of things, it could be some sort of RPG that Epic is experimenting with. We know the tools to make something like this happen are there, but it just comes down to somebody making it happen.

It’s also worth nothing that this would line up perfectly with the news that Epic is planning to “go beyond” the battle royale mode that skyrocketed Fortnite into mainstream popularity.

So, What is This Mode?

Another image has been added, more things hinting towards an RPG gamemode.. pic.twitter.com/w9shc4thDL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

In an extended image of this teaser posted by HYPEX, you can see Cuddle Team Leader rounding out the party with a bow and arrow.

This does seem like it’d make out some sort of makeshift RPG party if this was the direction Epic was going.

Imagine if this is actually an RPG mode.. 🤯 Maybe we're just thinking way too deep here but it would be SICK and an insane alternative to BR, if we need a break from it. Peely as Mage, Jonesy as Knight, Cuddle Team Leader as Ranger, Fishstick as Gladiator 😳 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 10, 2021

Shiina spitballs and asks us to imagine if this was an RPG mode with all of the characters shown assuming a typical role like mage, ranger, etc.

There’s definitely room in Fortnite for a mode like this to fit, but whether or not it would become a permanent thing is anything question entirely. LTMs are as the title suggests –⁠ limited.

The Impossible Escape mode didn’t stick around for long, but it did come with a set of objectives for players to complete so they could get some cosmetics. That is a really good incentive in getting players to try out a new mode because free things are always something people get interested in.

That’s not confirmed to be the case at all as of right now, and we actually don’t even know when this LTM is releasing. Considering these images are in the game files, we could be looking at a release in a matter of days, but there’s really no telling.

The best thing we can do is wait and see what Epic has planned. Just pay attention to the new game modes and keep an eye out for the cool picture to show up.

