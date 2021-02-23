Some Fortnite Players Are Being Awarded 1,000 V-Bucks

Ever since the introduction of V-Bucks around when Fortnite released, they have been an important part of the game as practically every cool cosmetic that came out had to be bought using them.

While you always had to purchase them while playing the Battle Royale portion of the game, Save the World players could earn them by completing quests. However, everything wasn’t as it seemed over there.

In 2019, Epic made a change to the way Loot Llamas worked in Save the World by no longer making them randomized and made them “X-Ray” llamas instead, which would let you know what you’re getting before you bought them.

“We believe it’s important that the Llamas you buy have what you want, and that you can earn awesome items just for logging in and playing,” said Epic at the time.

Fortnite is far from the only game that has shifted away from loot boxes over the years, but there are still several games out there that still feature them.

As part of a settlement, players are being given 1,000 V-Bucks and you might be one of these eligible players. Even if you’re not one of the eligible players, you still might be in for a nice surprise.

How to Claim Your V-Bucks

We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

The easiest way to make sure you get your V-Bucks is to log into the game and claim them for yourself.

This will only be eligible for players who purchased a random Loot Llama in Save the World, so if you’ve never played that mode before you won’t be getting anything.

Epic says you should see the additional V-Bucks in your account over the next several days. Although this is the result of a lawsuit in the United States, Epic said they will reward the V-Bucks to the affected players all across the world.

Strangely enough, players who haven’t even purchase a Loot Llama are finding themselves with free V-Bucks, so you might get lucky!

Epic is starting to roll out 1,000 V-Bucks to all players! It seems that players who have never purchased a Loot Llama in the past also receive the 1,000 V-Bucks! pic.twitter.com/rglIhOhspC — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 22, 2021

There will be no additional action that you need to take as a player other than logging in one day and seeing your V-Bucks grow by 1,000. This will be enough to pick up a new emote, pickaxe, or even one of the cheaper outfits that show up in the Item Shop.

Rocket League Players Benefit Too

Following in the same footsteps as Fortnite, if you’re a Rocket League player too, you might be eligible for 1,000 Rocket League Credits as a result of this lawsuit.

All you have to do is log into Rocket League to see if you have your free collection of credits. Players who purchased a random “Crate” loot box will be eligible, so if that’s you, then you have a reward waiting for you in the next couple of days.

Again, this will only appeal to longtime players who have purchased a randomized item in either Fortnite or Rocket League. It doesn’t matter how many llamas or loot crates you purchased over the years as the reward will remain the same either way.

If it’s like Fortnite, then you might be given the reward anyways despite never purchasing a loot box.

