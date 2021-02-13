How to Get Free Fortnite Cosmetics Watching FNCS Season 5

It may have taken a while, but the Fortnite Season 5 FNCS has arrived and even if you aren’t interested in the pro scene, there are still free rewards for anybody who would like them.

In order to do this, you’ll have to watch the festivities play out on Twitch, but there are a few extra steps you’ll have to take outside of just watching.

Luckily, it’s a pretty easy method to follow, and if you take these few steps, all you’ll have to sit back and watch the action.

Each week has a different reward, so you’ll need to watch several weeks of the event, but it’ll be worth it if you want free things. Here’s how to get everything set up.

How to Link Epic Games & Twitch Account

While there are Fortnite pros who stream on several different platforms, Twitch will be the place you have to be to get your rewards.

The main Fortnite Twitch account will be the easiest way to guarantee you get drops, and that can be found here. As for linking your Twitch and Epic Games accounts together, all you have to do is follow the steps here.

For the exact dates and times in your region that you’ll have to watch, you can head on over to Epic’s blog post here.

All in all, it’s pretty simple stuff so there’s really no reason you shouldn’t get all of this set up as soon as you can.

What Are The Prizes

You can see all of the prizes in the image at the top, so there’s no skins or pickaxes up for grabs this time, unfortunately.

With that said, there are still things worth getting and having another load screen to look at isn’t a bad thing. Considering you can just leave a stream open on an extra tab and not even watch, there’s really no downside.

One reward is given out each week, so at the end of the Season 5 FNCS, you’ll have a new spray, loading screen, emote and back bling if you’ve watched each week with your Epic Games account linked to your Twitch.

