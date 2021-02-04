Fortnite Season 5’s Live Event Sounds Pretty Strange

In a surprise to nobody, Fortnite Season 5 will be concluding with a live event, something that has been done for quite a while now.

Unlike previous seasons, we don’t really know what’s on the table for this live event other than the fact there will be one. For example, everyone knew that Season 4 would be concluding with a fight against Galactus in some way or another, but we don’t even know who the villain of Season 5 is.

We’ve gotten small clues here and there, but there’s been nothing so far that would indicate who we should be afraid of just yet. Judging by leaks, it does seem like things will be pretty strange.

Here’s what we know based off the latest information from the v15.30 update.

Event Hands!

A new item was added called "EventMode Hands" pic.twitter.com/iIu7QLFeKd — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

The strange thing that leaked following the most recent update is the fact that “EventMode Hands” are a thing according to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

People seem to think this will be a way that Epic takes your pickaxe and weapons away and forces you to just have your hands out. We’re not sure why that’ll be necessary for this live event considering we don’t even know what it is yet, but it’s certainly something interesting to look at.

Many players will also make the comparison to Master Hand from the Super Smash Bros franchise, and that’s also a fair link to make. It’s highly unlikely that’s what Epic is going for, but it’s hard to not notice once it’s pointed out.

What Does This Prove or Mean?

This alone doesn’t really do much other than confirming a season event will be happening at the end, but that’s about all we have to go on for right now.

Jonesy is still spending the majority of his time going universe to universe grabbing people who can help out in the fight against the unknown foe.

What happens at the end of Season 5 will likely have major implications for the the game as a whole as the Zero Point will have to be addressed and it’ll also be interesting to see what happens with the loop.

