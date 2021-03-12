Fortnite Season 5 Live Event: When Is It & What to Expect

The event that closes out a season of Fortnite is always an exciting time as it not only wraps up the current storylines, but it’ll also give players a glimpse into the future and what to expect.

Things are no different on that end in Fortnite Season 5, but instead of a massive live event like we’ve seen in the past, this will instead be a solo experience.

This isn’t all that surprising considering there wasn’t even a villain for this season like there was in Season 4 with Galactus. Instead, all we’ve had to deal with is an exposed Zero Point in the center of the map, and even that didn’t have much of an impact until the closing days of the season.

If you go near it now, you’ll see a lot of things going on and your audio will even become distorted. It’s still too early to tell what’s going to happen, but that’s what the live event is for!

When is the Season 5 Live Event?

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Epic is going down a much different path that before for their live event this season as you’ll be able to do it completely solo.

This means you won’t have to log on at a certain time of the day out of fear of missing it, but instead you can do it on your own time.

Chapter 2 Season 6 begins on March 16 and Epic says when you first launch into the season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale.

Epic calls this their most amibitious story cinematic yet, so if you’re a fan of the overarching story of Fortnite, this will be something you won’t want to miss. Luckily, there’s no way to miss it as you’ll play it no matter when you log into the season, whether that’s immediately or a month late.

What to Expect With It

Since this is a solo and story-driven experience, things will be a bit different that what you’re used to.

Instead of being whatever skin you put on, you’ll instead be put into the shoes of Agent Jones as he brings the season to a close. We don’t know if that means putting the Zero Point back in a safe location or making it even more unstable, but that’s what the event is for!

We also have no information about how long this event will be, but we can’t expect it to be too long because we’re sure many players will want to jump into the new season as quickly as possible.

What this event will do is set up the new season as whatever happens here will set the pace for the entire season. We know the Zero Point is a big part of the Fortnite world, so it being exposed like this for so long must have some sort of lasting impact on the game.

Whether that’s characters becoming aware that they’re in the loop or not remains to be seen, but there are definitely several different exciting directions Epic could go. We’ll find out on March 16!

