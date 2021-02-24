Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary & Epic Quests Leak

Typically, we would have already seen the end of the seasonal Fortnite quests/challenges by now, but Epic has decided to keep the ball rolling all season.

As we get closer and closer to Season 6, we’re now entering the 13th week of the season and there are still more quests to complete.

Unlike previous seasons that had challenges, the quests are often part of a chain, so you’ll have to make sure you caught up with many of the old ones before you start the new ones.

This can be a bit annoying because not all quests are created equally, so some of them will be more frustrating than others, but if you want to get XP, it’s just part of the deal.

Some of this week’s challenges sound quite difficult as they’ll require a bit more than just playing the game, so let’s take a look and see what they are.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Epic Quests

We’ll get started first with the Epic Quests as they are usually the main draw for players since there are a lot of them to complete.

Courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, somebody who has leaked the challenges all season, we have an early look at what to expect.

It’s worth mentioning that the Epic Quests will be around until the end of the season, so you don’t have to worry about getting them all done immediately, but the end of the season is coming up fast. Let’s take a look at this weeks objectives:

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

All in all, it’s nothing that’ll prove to be too difficult, but they are mostly just time consuming, so make sure you set aside a good portion of your day!

Now, let’s go into the Legendary Quest.

Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

Unlike the Epic Quests that hang around until the end of the season, the Legendary Quest expires at the end of the week.

It’s a lot of XP to miss out on if you don’t complete, so you’ll definitely want to get this done at the very least. It’s looking like this will be the easiest challenge by far to complete, so there’s really no reason not to get it done.

Build Structures (0/60/120/180/240/300)

Getting 300 structures built can easily be done in one game, so it’s a bit odd to see Epic make this a Legendary Quest, but we don’t complain as easy XP is easy XP.

This will go a long way for players trying to finish off their Battle Pass and continue leveling. At this point in the season, many players are long done with their Battle Pass, but if you’re behind, this will be an amazing time to jump back in and knock a big chunk of it out.

Fortnite Week 13 begins February 25. Remember, this Legendary Quest won’t last long.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Vehicle Leak Reveals Very Interesting Future