How to Get Powerful Fortnite Loadout Fast Every Time

The start of Fortnite Season 6 has given players a new meta to learn and a lot of it comes down to the wildly different loot pool.

Gone are things like snipers, Lever-Action Shotguns, but in their place are bows and the return of the Pump Shotgun.

The most interesting part of this season so far is the ability to craft weapons. You can choose between something like the shiny new Primal guns, or you can stick with the classic weapons like the Assault Rifles or Pump Shotguns.

It might be a tough decision to make, but your decision can be even easier if you’re able to get a purple Pump and AR within a few minutes of landing. No, we’re not being crazy, this is something you can actually do.

Here’s what you’ll have to do.

How to Always Get Strong Guns

A video by Fortnite YouTuber and streamer Fresh shows that you can get access to a

Purple Scar and Pump within just a couple minutes of landing if you play your cards right.

The idea is you land somewhere you’ll have easy access to mechanical parts, so you’ll want to be somewhere with a bunch of cars you can break down. You’ll also need to have ~200 gold, so not a ton, but you’ll need some to upgrade your guns.

From there, all you really have to do is make sure you loot a Makeshift gun. These should be very easy to find, so if you’re able to craft right away and then upgrade, you’ll be in business.

The best way for this to work out is to learn a looting pattern, and once you’re able to get that down, you should have a powerful loadout very early in games.

How to Always Get a Purple Pump

This method will work for getting a Purple version of any gun, but if you want a guaranteed Purple Pump, there’s actually a place you can go for one every game.

If you talk to the Gutbomb NPC at the Durrr Burger building, you’ll be able to challenge him to a fight and win a Purple Pump.

This is an extremely powerful weapon you want in your arsenal, and it’s even stronger if you can get it in the early game. Of course, you’ll need to make sure you have some decent loot to win this fight, but it’ll be worth it.

Even though a Purple Pump can be found from many different locations, but getting a guaranteed one will always be something you should prioritize.

The only issue is Durr Burger isn’t a popular drop spot, so it’s not like you’ll be able to use your early Pump as an advantage in the early game all that often, but it will be a place you can farm up at and take your gun into the end game.

It’s also a nice spot to collect mechanical parts to upgrade other weapons, so that’ll be another thing to keep in mind. We still have a long way to go in Season 6 and the meta will certainly continue to shift.

