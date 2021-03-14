Epic Games VP Describes Fortnite Season 6 With One Word

It’s becoming a trend for Epic Games Vice President Mark Rein to describe upcoming seasons for Fortnite with a single word.

Obviously, that’s a difficult thing to do as there are tons of different words to choose from, so you have to be very sure the word you choose will build up hype and not lead fans in the wrong direction.

Fans have already voiced their displeasure about the last time he did this, which was before Season 5 began, so he has to tread carefully. Season 5 was described as “chaotic,” and many players argued that not a whole lot happened this season to warrant that description.

As we start knocking on the door of Season 6, he was asked to describe the season yet again, and this time he picked a much safer word.

One Word: Wild

The word I would use to describe the upcoming @FortniteGame Season 6 is: Wild. https://t.co/sUh1yCu2I4 — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) March 14, 2021

When asked by a fan how he’d describe the season, Rein replied by saying “wild.”

This isn’t a word that was just picked out of thin air as he said a few days ago it was too early to think of a specific word. The use of “wild” has us thinking he might be referring to a leak back in December.

In the first reality log teaser, we saw what appeared to be a wolf in the image, so this is what he could be referring to as wolves are wild animals after all.

Fortnite has had enemy NPCs in the game for several seasons in a row now and it doesn’t seem like they will be going anywhere anytime soon. It’s looking like we’ll be switching out IO Guards in exchange for wolves in Season 6.

More About the Wolves

Wolves will be added to the game later this season, according to @TaborTimeYT. (Tabor is known for leaking 100% correct information about FN!) I reposted the tweet because some people were confused by the Dire image in the last tweet I posted. I hope this is more understandable. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 4, 2020

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, along with Tabor Hill, were the first to leak the news that wolves would be coming to the game.

Now, since this leak happened all the way back in December and wolves never appeared in Season 5, people quickly forgot about it. Going by the recent teasers now, it’s looking like wolves will make their debut in Season 6.

We don’t know exactly how they’ll work in the game other than them being there. Wolves like to travel in packs, so they’ll likely be in a group like the IO Guards are, but the one difference is they probably won’t have guns.

This would mean they have to run up on you to do damage, but we know how powerful that is going by Wolverine and Predator in the past. It’ll be exciting to see how they are implemented and we hope they don’t prove to be too much of a nuisance because nothing’s worse than being eliminated by an NPC.

Fortnite Season 6 kicks off on March 16, so all of our wolf-related questions will be answered then. We don’t know if wolves will be on the map beginning day one or if they’ll be added at a later date.

Whatever the case may be, we’re excited for this long season to be over so we can jump right into the new content!

