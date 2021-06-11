Fortnite Season 7 Props & Cars Just Don’t Mix

If you’re somebody who likes to have an NPC turn them into a prop in Fortnite, you might want to avoid operating any heavy machinery while doing so.

Obviously, becoming a prop like a bush, mailbox or something is usually done to blend in with the environment and get the jump on your enemies. However, that’s not the only thing you can do with them.

Even if you’re a prop, you can move free across the map, but if you try to get into a vehicle, disaster will strike. It seems to happen quite often, so if you’re thinking about getting behind the wheel while disguised as a prop, think again. We haven’t seen it happen with a UFO, so you might be safe on that end.

Don’t Prop & Drive

A video clip posted by Reddit user AngelinaTrixie shows that if you try to drive a car while dressed up like a chair, the vehicle has a chance of acting all sorts of weird.

Immediately when they get inside it begins flipping and flying through the air, so if you’re trying to escape an area in a hurry, bad things can and will happen.

As it turns out, Reddit user GiganJira ran into a similar problem, also at Retail Row. This player was disguised as a Slurp Barrel when they tried to hop into a vehicle, but the result was exactly the same.

The best advice we can give right now is to just avoid cars altogether if you’re disguised. If you want to become a prop, you should do so and just stay in one spot. If you absolutely have to rotate, the safest way to do is on foot.

Epic Responds

Bugs like this don’t usually seem like a huge deal, but if it’s widespread enough Epic just has to step in.

Shortly after players started the issues, Epic did let players know they were aware of the bug and were investigating it. We know this from the official Trello board.

“Driving a vehicle while Disguised as a Prop causes the vehicle to drive erratically,” wrote Epic on the board.

They do offer a workaround but it’s just telling you to cancel your prop before you hop into the car. It might not be the solution you’re looking for, but it’ll have to do for now.

It’s currently marked as “In Development,” so we might be waiting a little while before it gets fixed. We don’t know if this fix will require an actual update like v17.10 or if it could be done without downtime.

Whatever the case may be, you’ll just want to avoid propping and driving as it can lead to very disastrous results. If you check out the Trello board, you’ll see there are a lot of different issues being look at it, and that might just come down to the problems that come with a new season.

These are usually the biggest updates that come to Fortnite, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that bugs exist. We just have to be thankful that most of them are smaller instead of game-breaking.

