Where to Find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7 Week 2

If you’re somebody interested in upgrading their new Fortnite Alien skin, then you’ll need these Alien Artifacts to do it.

Players who purchased the Battle Pass automatically gain access to the Kymera skin, and like Maya from Chapter 2 Season 2, it is fully customizable and allows players to go down their own path.

Because of this, everyone’s alien should look different from another, so it’s truly a way to make the skin your own.

However, you do need to collect Alien Artifacts to upgrade him, and these release into the game weekly.

This means that 10 of them are now available on the map, and if you didn’t grab the first week of artifacts, those are waiting for you.

Here’s where you can find the Week 2 ones.

Week 2 Alien Artifacts

Alien Artifacts Week 2 are here, here are the 5 locations (Week 1 Artifacts are still there too if you missed them) pic.twitter.com/WV7EuNxrmS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we have the locations of all five of the artifacts for this week, so just head on over to these areas and pick them up when you have a chance.

Some of them are quite close to the Week 1 locations, so if you’re behind, you have a lot of collecting to do.

Keep in mind that a lot of players will be trying to get these artifacts since this is the first day they are available, so it’s something to be wary of as you can quickly find yourself back in the lobby quickly after grabbing one.

There are five different artifacts to collect each week, and you’re going to want to make sure you grab all of them if you want to unlock everything the new alien skin has to offer.

None of the artifacts are hidden away, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them once you get close. They are quite hard to miss as you’ll see them glowing purple from a mile away. You also won’t have to spend time cracking them open like you would for a Cosmic Chest.

You’ll be able to freely change his appearance as much as you want, unlike Maya, provided you have enough artifacts to unlock the different designs.

How to Customize Kymera

Just looking at the Kymera customization screen shows how long it’ll take to unlock everything as there’s a lot up for grabs here.

We have several different eye colors to pick from and they cost a pretty penny to unlock, so it’ll be a lot of collecting if you want everything. Luckily, you can speed up the process a bit by opening up Cosmic Chests, but it’ll still take a while to get everything.

You have all season to get this stuff unlocked, so there’s plenty of time left for you to do it. However, if you don’t get everything unlocked that you want by the time Season 8 rolls around, you will have missed your opportunity. History tells us that skins like this won’t be able to be tweaked once a new season starts, meaning that what you had when the season ends is what you have forever.

If that doesn’t bother you, then continue to go at your own pace and see what you end up with by the end of it all!

