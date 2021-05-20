Fortnite Shadow Ops Skin Returns to Item Shop After Year

There are plenty of super rare skins in Fortnite, and surprisingly, one of those is the Shadow Ops skins.

This is something that only the most OG of Fortnite players have because it’s one of the original skins that came out in the game.

Of course, the Item Shop has grown and grown over the years and the Shadow Ops skin has largely been outclassed by others in the game.

In fact, Travis Scott is looked at as one of the coolest skins in all of Fortnite and it’s even rarer than the Shadow Ops skin. Anyways, the Shadow Ops has made its return to the shop, so if you wanted to pick it up, this will be your chance.

What Else Is Here?

There’s a lot going on in the Item Shop these days with some things just sticking around for a long time like Batman Zero and Beast Boy.

The big thing that returned tonight is all of the Fishstick skins. This includes Potassius Peels, Princess Felicity Fish, Triggerfish and the Atlantean Fishstick.

For the Daily items, we have Bash, Shadow Ops, Backstroke, Focused, Icicle and Lost Riches.

All in all, it’s a pretty decent shop if you have a lot of V-Bucks to burn through. Catwoman, Batman and Beast Boy seem to be sticking around for a long time, but you might want to grab them soon if you want them because they definitely won’t be there forever.

You can check out the entire Item Shop in-game or over at FNBR.Co.

What’s the Next Big Skin?

As of right now, it’s looking like Deathstroke will be the next marquee Item Shop release.

His release date is currently June 1, and that’s unlikely to change at all because it coincides with the release of Issue #4 of the comic series.

If you ever wanted to get your hands on one of Batman’s most fearsome villains, this will be your chance to do so. His addition will help create a roster that can rival the Marvel superheroes.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go before we get a cast of characters that large, but it’s looking like we are trending in that direction.

Wonder Woman is currently rumored to be a Season 7 skin, which would mean just Superman is missing out of the big names in the DC Universe. Of course, they could go in many different directions and add characters like Green Lantern or Martian Manhunter to the game if they wanted to dig deep into the bag.

Another obvious route Epic could take is finishing out the roster of Teen Titans characters. With Raven and Beast Boy already in the game, all it’d take to round out the cast is Starfire, Robin and Cyborg. It’s currently not looking like that is their plan, but we’re sure many fans would love it if they did go down that path.

As always, time will tell. In the meantime, pick up the Shadow Ops skin if you don’t want to wait around another year for it to return.

READ NEXT: Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 “Teases” Famous Character