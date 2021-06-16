Superman Will Be More Than a Skin in Fortnite Season 7

One of the surprises of Fortnite Season 7 was the fact that Superman will be coming to the game as a skin at some point.

Like Neymar Jr. from last season, it will be a while before fans can get their hands on the Man of Steel as a skin, but they can get a look at the styles that are coming.

If you go through the Fortnite Battle Pass menus, you’ll see Clark Kent is available in the future along with two different Superman styles. There’s the iconic red, white and blue style along with a black suit Superman, something that we’re sure will be a hit among fans.

While we have a long wait for him to actually become available, Fortnite leakers have revealed that he’ll be more than just a skin when he does finally arrive. This is something that’s not new to Fortnite as we’ve seen this be the case with many of the skins, including Lara Croft and Rick Sanchez as recent examples.

Here’s what we know about Superman becoming an NPC on the island.

Superman NPC Details

More unreleased NPCs info: – Superman

– Summer Alien – Vorian Scout (Kymera, from the previous tweet)

* Can be Hired with text: "You won't regret this"

* Can be Dueled with text: "You'll regret this" and you get a purple Tac Shotgun

* Sells an Exotic version of The Pulse Rifle — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we know that Superman and a Summer Alien will be coming to the game in the future as an NPC. Another NPC called Vorian Scout, which is actually the Kymera skin, will also be appearing.

Like any NPC, these will be on the island and interact with players with special dialogue. Surprisingly, not a lot is known about Superman’s NPC other than the fact it exists.

It’d be interesting to see if he’s any different than the other NPCs since he is Superman after all. Something cool would be if he had more HP than the others, perhaps even make him invincible.

He’ll likely sell you a weapon of some sort like the other NPCs, but that’s just speculation at this point.

When Does Superman Come Out?

Players who want to get their hands on this new DC Comics skin will have to wait until at least August to do so.

There’s an in-game countdown for the skin for you to keep up with, and it doesn’t seem likely that an NPC will show up before the skin itself does, so we might be waiting a lot longer still.

Talking with NPCs is always fun to do and several of them have different voice lines for different skins, so it’s worth talking to all of them at least once. They won’t usually tell you anything ground-breaking, but it’s interesting to see some of the lore they reveal.

Superman could have special voice lines for the plethora of DC skins in the game, so it’ll be interesting to see what the developers can cook up for it. Batman and Superman are friendly rivals, so maybe Superman could be jealous that the Caped Crusader has been in Fortnite several times now before the Man of Steel could even get a mention.

We’ll see you in a few months when Superman actually releases. It’ll be a long wait, but the skin does look like it’ll be worth it.

