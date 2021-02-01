What to Expect in Fortnite v15.30: Downtime, Mando LTM & More

As expected, Fortnite is getting ready to update to v15.30 in Season 5 and there will be a lot of new things coming with this new patch.

On top of the plethora of bug fixes, it’s looking like we’re getting our answer to whatever is being teased with the latest Mandalorian video clip, and there are also a few new Exotic weapons for us to try out.

Although this season is running a bit longer than usual, it’s setting itself apart from other long Fortnite seasons by getting frequent updates so things are able to stay fresh.

With that said, it has taken a long time for the storyline to actually pick up, so it’ll be exciting to see more of it revealed in v15.30. Here’s what we know about this update.

Fortnite v15.30 Downtime

Coming to v15.30: ✅Bring ‘em in cold with the new Mando’s Bounty LTM

✅Two new Exotics!

✅New Devices and Options for Creative — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 1, 2021

As is the case with every update this season, there’s downtime. This time around, it begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on February 2.

At this time, your game will go offline so you’ll want to make sure you’re not in the middle of any matches as you might miss out on your potential Victory Royale.

Surprisingly, Epic gave us a heads up on what to expect, so it’s confirmed that we’ll be getting two new weapons.

One of them looks to be similar leaked rocket launcher weapon and the other appears to be the long-awaited Slurp Bazooka.

Superhero Skin Changes & Baby Yoda Fix

Also on the plate for this update is the change to superhero skins. Following v15.30, you’ll no longer be able to choose an all-white or all-black superhero, meaning you’ll have to adapt to something else.

If you’re unhappy with that change, Epic has already confirmed that you’ll be able to grab a full refund.

This will also be the patch that’ll make Baby Yoda no longer take up half of your screen when you’re aiming, so that’s good news to everyone who loves that back bling.

Bug Fixes

Finally, we have a long list of bugs that are being fixed on top of what’s already been mentioned above.

Thanks to the Trello board, we already know what’s being addressed, but here’s a quick refresher.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.

The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.

Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.

Sound effect audio delay.

Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.

Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.

OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.

Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators. (Creative)

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory. (Creative)

Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest. (Save the World)

Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest. (Save the World)

RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.

Motion Axis setting stuck on “Roll” on Nintendo Switch.

There you have it! This is looking like a pretty big update, so we’re sure there’s going to be a lot of things for us to dive into.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Epic is able to keep the ball rolling so we can finish out the season strong.

