Every Bug Being Fixed in Fortnite v16.10 Update

Every time a new season is introduced in Fortnite, that update is usually the biggest update of the entire season, but it will typically be the one that adds the most bugs to the game.

Some of these bugs could stick around for a while and cause big features to be removed, like Sand Tunneling in Season 5, but that’s usually the exception to the rule.

We know that the v16.10 update will be arriving sometime in the next week and it’ll be fixing a lot of the current issues in the game, with one of the notable ones being it’s being near impossible to see if you’re out in the storm.

Thanks to the official Trello board, we know exactly what to be looking for, so here’s a glance at everything being fixed next week.

All Fortnite v16.10 Bug Fixes

There are a lot of bugs currently in the game and not all of them will be fixed with the next update, but some of the bigger ones will be. Here’s a look.

Duplicate XP notifications with Legendary Quests in a party.

Visibility is extremely decreased when inside the Storm.

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

While those are the ones that are confirmed for the update, there are even more slated for a fix in a future game update, which could mean this one or a later time.

As the update gets closer, we could see some of those flip to being labeled as getting a fix in the next patch. Here’s a look at that list.

Cannot create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite.

Anomaly may not appear on Shark Island.

Opening the inventory will cancel Tap to Search/Interact/Revive actions.

Slow motion effect. (Creative)

A.I. can get stuck in obstacles. (Creative)

Player portal appears as “Creative Don’t Fill.” (Creative)

It’s looking like there’s a lot to look forward to for players, especially a fix for opening the inventory stopping a revive. That one is a big nuisance and we’ll be excited to see that be removed.

Now, all we have to do is wait for the update to actually drop.

When is v16.10?

Updates for the past season have happened on Tuesdays, so the earliest we can expect this patch is on March 30.

Another popular day that Fortnite updates have happened on is Thursday, but there’s currently no reason to expect that will be the case this time around.

We’ll likely find out on Monday when the Fortnite Status Twitter account tweets out when the downtime starts.

Another bonus we’ve been getting lately is a small list of patch notes with each tweet so we don’t go into new updates without any idea of what to expect.

This is going to be the first major update of Season 6, so perhaps we’ll be seeing some map changes or new weapons in the coming week. Of course, we’ll have to remain patient and see what’s on the horizon.

Only Epic knows for sure and let’s how they keep the ball rolling.

