How to Get Wonder Woman in Fortnite For Free

The Justice League is finally rounding out in Fortnite as Wonder Woman is now on the cusp of entering the game.

This news comes on the heels of Superman’s debut, and she will be joining the 50 different iterations of Batman the game has and Aquaman.

Like many skins before her, Wonder Woman will be unlockable through a special tournament where the best of the best will get her for free.

It will be a Duos tournament like all of the other skin tournaments, and if you’ve played one in the past, then this will be a very familiar format to you.

Let’s take a look at how you can get Wonder Woman added to your locker completely free of charge.

Wonder Woman Cup

Fierce Amazonian Warrior and founding member of the Justice League, @DCComics Wonder Woman is coming to the Island. Read about her cosmetic set and about the upcoming Cup where you can earn her Outfit early! 🔗: https://t.co/Me0ZuOBIWs pic.twitter.com/ohr8f1z5R2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2021

The Wonder Woman Cup kicks off this Wednesday and like all of the tournaments before it, players will have a three hour window to play in up to 10 matches, but you won’t have to play in all of them to get the skin bundle that includes the skin and Back Bling.

Perhaps more obtainable for players is the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen, something that’s awarded to players who get at least eight points in the tournament. This shouldn’t be difficult to complete considering you’re pretty much guaranteed as least a few points per game unless you die before hitting the ground.

As always, placements are key here, so make sure you find a way to stay alive as long as you can if you want to come away with the grand prize. Here’s the full format:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Knowing the format is nice, but it would be a lot more helpful if you know exactly where you’ll need to place to come away with all of the prizes.

This does depend on your region, so if you’re in a populated place like NA East or Europe, more places are rewarded, but there is a lot more competition as well.

The start time for the tournament does vary depending on your region, so make sure you check your in-game Compete tab for the starting time in your neck of the woods.

How to Get the Prize

You’ll need to really do well in the tournament to come away with the prize, so let’s just dive right in and look where you need to place.

Europe

1st – 2,500th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

NA East

1st – 1,250th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

NA West

1st – 500th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

Brazil

1st – 1,000th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

Asia

1st – 250th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

Oceania

1st – 250th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

Middle East

1st – 250th “Wonder Woman” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

8 Points Earned “Honorary Amazons” Loading Screen

This won’t be easy, but somebody has to win the skin bundle, so why can’t it be you and your friend?

If you don’t get the bundle for free, you can pick it up in the Item Shop beginning August 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

