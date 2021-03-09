Fortnite Reveals “Ambitious” Zero Crisis Finale Event

The end of Fortnite Season 5 is nearly upon us and the problem of the unstable Zero Point is going to be solved.

However, it sounds like instead of getting a massive live event like we saw at the end of Season 4 with Galactus, there will be something of a much smaller scale this time around.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be worth watching, and a new blog post released on March 9 has detailed just how you can do that. You can rest easy knowing you won’t have to log into the game at a certain time on a certain day, but instead you can catch the event at your own leisure.

Here’s how it’ll all work.

Zero Crisis Finale

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone! Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

Epic confirms Season 6 launches on March 16 with the conclusion of Season 5. They explain that when you first load into the new season, you’ll go through the conclusion of Jonesy’s mission in the Zero Point.

It’s a solo experience that’ll play no matter what point of the season you log in at, similar to how it’s currently working out this season.

There will still be an option to watch along with everyone else with the global premiere that Epic will be revealing more about at a later date. This is being called their most ambitious story cinematic yet and it will have a big impact on the game. Sign us up!

What’s Expected in Season 6?

Now that all of this has been laid out for us, all eyes can now be shifted on Season 6, which is starting in a week from this writing.

A live event was expected for this season because there was nothing really indicating that wasn’t going to happen. However, as time went on and one, the writing was on the wall so that led us to think otherwise.

A big piece of information was cleared up with this blog post and it sounds like the Zero Point will be dealt in the end of Season 5, which could open the door to something new in the future.

This something new could potentially be a DC Comics season, and now there’s more evidence outside of the Batman miniseries that points to that.

While that itself didn’t confirm anything, and this new info doesn’t do that either, there are more clues, with the biggest one being the mention of a crisis.

If you’re a comic book aficionado, you’re likely familiar with the crisis-level events in DC Comics. These usually have wide-ranging effects that introduce all sorts of universes, or even destroy them.

We already know Fortnite is canon in many worlds at this point, but perhaps it could become even more of an impact in the future. We don’t know exactly what the plan is for the upcoming, but you can definitely consider us excited.

If there is a DC crossover season, you can count us in, even if there is a bit of fatigue at this point. There are many more superheroes that can be added still and this is the way to do it.

