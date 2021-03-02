Big Fortnite Zero Point Leaks Reveal New Live Event Info

The end of Fortnite Season 5 is just a couple of weeks away and more is being revealed about what to expect in it.

This whole season has been spent rounding up fearsome characters from all over various universes to help protect against the threat that is coming for the Zero Point.

Now, all of it is finally coming together and the Zero Point is becoming more and more unstable as the days go by.

This isn’t just a visual effect we’re talking about either as it looks like the Zero Point will have the ability to mess with how you’re actually playing the game according to leaks following the v15.50 update.

For a season that featured a lot of nothing in terms of the overall plot, it’s nice to see things begin to happen. We still don’t know how the event will conclude, but these leaks are enough to go on to have us excited for the future. Let’s take a look.

Zero Point is Unstable

In a video, we can see the Zero Point pulsing like something major is about to happen, so it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on going forward because this will likely mean big things for the game.

This pulsing isn’t the only thing that’ll be happening either as other leakers are saying something even crazier will be happening in the coming days.

The Zero Point will mess with in-game voice chat, adding Phaser and Chorus audio effects. This may happen when near the zero point or when a pulse happens. So freaking cool!!!! pic.twitter.com/RMFef6eaLg — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 2, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, there will be a time when your in-game voice chat will be given Phase and Chorus audio effects, which he speculates could happen whenever the Zero Point pulses.

Of course, this won’t matter if you’re in Discord or a PSN/Xbox party with your friends, but it’s cool nonetheless.

We know that having the Zero Point exposed for this long isn’t a good thing, and with rumors that it could stay exposed into Season 6, who knows what could happen next.

When is the Live Event?

In my personal opinion, I feel that we won't have a "big" event, but instead some small changes to the zero point as we reach the end of this season and the main storyline stuff being seen in the Season 6 trailer. Who knows though! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 2, 2021

Since Season 6 is set to start on March 16, we can expect the live event around that time as well.

It’s important to note that some leakers, FireMonkey as an example, is predicting a smaller live event than usual, so that will be something to keep in mind. He may be off on his prediction, but it does make a lot of sense.

There hasn’t been a lot happening this season with map changes and lore, so if Epic does want to have a massive event like they have had in the past, it would pretty much be coming out of nowhere.

Instead, they could just have something smaller happen with the Zero Point as the hunters get that under control. Another guess would be that the plot continues on into Season 6, which would be disappointing for many people to see, but we’d like to at least see what the hunters have been brought here for.

With the likes of Master Chief, Kratos, T-800, Chun-Li, etc. all here, the threat has to be massive and it’d be strange to just see it introduced and defeated all in the blink of an eye.

Of course, nobody knows what the real plan is except Epic, so we’ll just have to continue being patient.

