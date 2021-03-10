Fortnite Zero Point Becoming More Unstable By the Second

The Fortnite Zero Point has been exposed for all of Season 5 and that has finally started to take its toll.

Season 6 starts in less than a week and the Zero Point has been deteriorating rapidly as there are now beams splitting off in several different directions and things get more and more distorted the closer you get to it.

Jonesy will presumably get it all under control in the Season 5 event that Epic detailed earlier in the week, but we still don’t know exactly what’s going to happen to the island itself.

If the growing threat of the Zero Point is anything to go by, it’s looking like there will be wide-ranging effects on the island, but we’re still just left with guesses as to what it could be.

Watch Out For the Zero Point

In a screenshot from Reddit user VortixCZ, you can get a glimpse at how the Zero Point has changed over time. What used to be a blue glow coming from it has now turned to purple.

On top of that, there are more and more beams shooting off from it as the days go by. It’s looking like things will continue to get worse until next Tuesday which is when the new season begins.

Another angle from a different Redditor reveals how different the Zero Point is becoming as time goes on. We know that there will be a solo event to close out the season instead of a massive one and we’ll likely find out how this all comes to an end.

If you want to find out even more about the Zero Point and how it controls Fortnite, the upcoming Batman miniseries will give us the most information yet.

How Much Worse Can it Get?

We know that the Zero Point plays a massive role in Fortnite as it’s how Jonesy has been able to recruit hunters from all across the different universes, but what else is it capable of?

In Season 4, we saw that Galactus was lured to the island because of the Zero Point and he’s the reason it’s even exposed in the first place. For the most part, the exposure hasn’t really meant anything, but that’s because it wasn’t ever coming close to exploding.

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

As we approach the end of the season, it seems like things are on the verge of disaster, and we’ll likely see something big happen to close out the season. Whether that’s the Zero Point actually exploding or something else remains to be seen.

We do have to remember that Batman is teleported into Fortnite in his upcoming comic through a rift in the sky, so there have to be some remnants of the Zero Point sticking around.

Whatever the case may be, we’re excited to find out because this season in particular has been very light in terms of the plot and lore, so we’re excited to get back to what makes Fortnite so fun to follow as a fan! Let’s see what Epic can cook up for us.

READ NEXT: First Fortnite Season 6 Screenshot Leaked by Xbox