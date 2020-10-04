New Fortnitemares Ghost Henchmen Animation Leaks

While Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about what’s to come this month in Fortnite, everyone knows that October will more than likely mean the return of Fortnitemares, the Halloween event that has been in the game since launch.

We’ve already started to see some of the Fortnitemares skins from previous years appear in the shops, and we can definitely expect Epic to introduce some more for 2020, but we don’t yet know what those will be.

However, we do have an idea of what to expect thanks to leakers, and it looks like Epic will also be capitalizing on one of the NPC faction groups.

Leaked Ghostly Ghost Henchmen

Pumpkin launcher animations for the upcoming "Ghostly Ghost Henchman" Fortnitemares NPC! (this model is just a placeholder, and thanks to @Sharp_3D for the 3D model help) pic.twitter.com/dFjdaC7i78 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 4, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX and Sharp_3D, we know what the upcoming Ghostly Ghost Henchmen will look like carrying around the Pumpkin launcher.

If this is your first Fortnitemares event, you might be asking yourself what a Pumpkin launcher is. All of the RPGs around this time will change their skins and instead of shooting a rocket out, they’ll instead shoot pumpkins. Other than that, the weapon is the same.

As for the Ghostly Ghost Henchmen, it looks like the faction will be coming back to the game for this event, and it looks like they’ll be a bit spookier than we remember them being. Things are definitely getting interesting!

When Does Fortnitemares Begin?

Typically, Epic has waited closer to the end of October to actually introduce their event, but that doesn’t mean they can’t tease it until then.

We’ve already seen the Halloween skins in the shop, and with this new leak it’s looking like the event might actually be closer than we think.

The developers will likely be hyping this event up since it’s arguably the biggest and most exciting part of the year for Fortnite players, so keep an eye out on their official channels for updates.

