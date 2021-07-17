GO Fest Habitat Schedule & Pokemon List for 2021

All Pokemon GO players can catch Pokemon in four rotating Habitat hours throughout the duration of the Fest on Saturday regardless of if they have a ticket or not according to Niantic.

Ticket holders will get extra bonuses for the Raid Day on Sunday. They can earn an extra 10,000 XP after beating Raids and they can get up to 11 Remote Raid Passes through Timed Research and a free bundle in the in-app shop and up to 10 free Raid Passes from Gyms.

You can look at a schedule of the Habitat Hours for your UTC zone below:

Day 1

Spawn Increases During All Hours

Pikachu (With Hat)*

Jigglypuff*

Whismur*

Chimecho*

Kricketot*

Audino*

Unown F* – Incense

Unown G* – Incense

Egg Hatches During All Hours (7km)

Lapras

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Whismur

Kricketot

Chingling

Audino

Tympole

Deino

Jungle Habitat

Ekans*

Exeggutor*

Tangela*

Scyther*

Aipom*

Lotad*

Slakoth*

Chimchar*

Croagunk*

Snivy*

Sewaddle

Chespin

Froakie

Ludicolo – Incense

Chatot – Incense

Leafeon – Incense

Serperior – Incense

Desert Mountain Habitat

Growlithe*

Alolan Geodude*

Skarmory*

Larvitar*

Aron*

Trapinch*

Cacnea

Shieldon

Skorupi*

Hippopotas*

Ferroseed*

Fennekin

Flareon – Incense

Tyranitar – Incense

Flygon – Incense (Comes with exclusive move)

Throh* – Incense

Ocean Beach Habitat

Magikarp*

Dratini*

Chinchou*

Marill*

Carvanha*

Wailmer*

Swablu*

Feebas*

Spheal

Tympole*

Alomomola*

Tynamo

Gyarados* – Incense

Vaporeon – Incense

Azumarill – Incense

Sawk* – Incense

Cave Habitat

Zubat*

Gligar*

Ralts*

Sableye*

Beldum*

Roggenrola*

Woobat*

Vanillite

Joltik

Galarian Stunfisk

Denio*

Umbreon – Incense

Gardeovir – Incense (Comes with exclusive move)

Absol* – Incense

Galvantula – Incense

Raids

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Shieldon

Deino*

Galarian Weezing

Hitmontop

Alolan Marowak

Day 2

Wind Hour

Mewtwo*

Ho-Oh*

Latias*

Latios*

Regigigas*

Cresselia*

Virizion*

Therian Tornadus

Lava Hour

Moltres*

Entei*

Regirock*

Groudon*

Heatran*

Terrakion*

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Yvetal

Frost Hour

Articuno*

Suicune*

Lugia*

Regice*

Kyogre*

Palkia

Kyurem

Uxie (Asia-Pacific Only)

Mesprit (Europe & Africa Only)

Azelf (Americas Only)

Thunder Hour

Zapdos*

Raikou*

Registeel*

Rayquaza*

Dialga

Cobalion*

Therian Thundurus

Zekrom

Xerneas

