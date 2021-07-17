GO Fest Habitat Schedule & Pokemon List for 2021

All Pokemon GO players can catch Pokemon in four rotating Habitat hours throughout the duration of the Fest on Saturday regardless of if they have a ticket or not according to Niantic.
Ticket holders will get extra bonuses for the Raid Day on Sunday. They can earn an extra 10,000 XP after beating Raids and they can get up to 11 Remote Raid Passes through Timed Research and a free bundle in the in-app shop and up to 10 free Raid Passes from Gyms.
You can look at a schedule of the Habitat Hours for your UTC zone below:
Day 1
Spawn Increases During All Hours
Pikachu (With Hat)*
Jigglypuff*
Whismur*
Chimecho*
Kricketot*
Audino*
Unown F* – Incense
Unown G* – Incense
Egg Hatches During All Hours (7km)
Lapras
Cleffa
Igglybuff
Whismur
Kricketot
Chingling
Audino
Tympole
Deino
Jungle Habitat
Ekans*
Exeggutor*
Tangela*
Scyther*
Aipom*
Lotad*
Slakoth*
Chimchar*
Croagunk*
Snivy*
Sewaddle
Chespin
Froakie
Ludicolo – Incense
Chatot – Incense
Leafeon – Incense
Serperior – Incense
Desert Mountain Habitat
Growlithe*
Alolan Geodude*
Skarmory*
Larvitar*
Aron*
Trapinch*
Cacnea
Shieldon
Skorupi*
Hippopotas*
Ferroseed*
Fennekin
Flareon – Incense
Tyranitar – Incense
Flygon – Incense (Comes with exclusive move)
Throh* – Incense
Ocean Beach Habitat
Magikarp*
Dratini*
Chinchou*
Marill*
Carvanha*
Wailmer*
Swablu*
Feebas*
Spheal
Tympole*
Alomomola*
Tynamo
Gyarados* – Incense
Vaporeon – Incense
Azumarill – Incense
Sawk* – Incense
Cave Habitat
Zubat*
Gligar*
Ralts*
Sableye*
Beldum*
Roggenrola*
Woobat*
Vanillite
Joltik
Galarian Stunfisk
Denio*
Umbreon – Incense
Gardeovir – Incense (Comes with exclusive move)
Absol* – Incense
Galvantula – Incense
Raids
Galarian Ponyta*
Galarian Zigzagoon*
Shieldon
Deino*
Galarian Weezing
Hitmontop
Alolan Marowak
Day 2
Wind Hour
Mewtwo*
Ho-Oh*
Latias*
Latios*
Regigigas*
Cresselia*
Virizion*
Therian Tornadus
Lava Hour
Moltres*
Entei*
Regirock*
Groudon*
Heatran*
Terrakion*
Reshiram
Therian Landorus
Yvetal
Frost Hour
Articuno*
Suicune*
Lugia*
Regice*
Kyogre*
Palkia
Kyurem
Uxie (Asia-Pacific Only)
Mesprit (Europe & Africa Only)
Azelf (Americas Only)
Thunder Hour
Zapdos*
Raikou*
Registeel*
Rayquaza*
Dialga
Cobalion*
Therian Thundurus
Zekrom
Xerneas
