5 Marvel Realm of Champions Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Marvel Realm of Champions transports Marvel Comics fans to a perilous realm known as Battleworld.

Battleworld plays host to a host of individuals that adopt the superpowers attached to several iconic heroes. They’ll need to master their newfound abilities now that they’re set to do battle across three separate battle mode variations. Marvel Realm of Champions will throw you smack dab into a MOBA battle arena, a wave-based skirmish, and a quick deathmatch mode that tests your current team’s synergy. We’ve engaged in every type of battle within Marvel Realm of Champions and are now ready to pass on some game-winning advice to you all.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Marvel Realm of Champions:

1. Rely on a Stick and Move Approach During Arena Conquest Matches

• Marvel Realm of Champions’ main battle mode incorporates MOBA mechanics where a 3v3 skirmish erupts between two teams. Attaining victory is accomplished by destroying the rival team’s Baron. In order to open up the opposing team’s Baron, you’ll need to wipe out all three of its members. The best approach to fulfilling that goal is by using a stick and move approach, no matter which character you’re currently using.

• Land a few attacks alongside your teammates, bring out your special abilities from time to time and be sure to dash out of dangerous situations on the regular. Be sure to save your hero’s third and most powerful ability for the exact moment when your rival team’s Baron opens up to get attacked. Pouring your ultimate ability into wearing down the Baron during the first assault makes it so much easier to finally vanquish once it opens up for an attack the second time around.

2. Target You Own Set of Foes During the First Two Waves, Then Stick Close to the ISO-Core During the Final Wave

• Stronghold’s co-op battles incorporate a wave-based enemy approach that tests you and your teammates with defending an ISO-Core from incoming foes. During the first two waves of enemies you encounter, pay attention to where your teammates run off to. Wherever they end up, head in the direction of the other enemies that are making their way to your ISO-Core. Once you’ve wiped out your own group of baddies, go aid your teammates by wiping out the last remaining foes in their midst.

• Once the third and final wave of enemies pops up, you’ll be tasked with taking on a very formidable hero and an even stronger lineup of baddies. During this final encounter, it’s always best for you to stick close to the ISO-Core since the last set of foes are strong enough to walk right up to it. Stay right near it and pour all your efforts into wiping out the opposition with everything you have. If your friends march off to confront the final wave head-on, you’ll always want to make sure you’re the last line of defense that’s planted right near the ISO-Core.

3. Focus on Collecting Special Ability Boosters and HP Bits During Deathmatches

• The final mode you can participate in is a 2v2v2 Deathmatch mode. During these matches, you can run around the map collecting blue energy cubes and green minerals. You’ll want to make sure you collect as many of those items as you can so you can gain an immediate advantage against anyone you face.

• Use the stick and move approach to attacking we mentioned beforehand so you can wear down your foes and eventually defeat them after boosting your hero’s strength. That double damage booster is incredibly clutch when you’re looking to quickly wipe out the other team’s heroes. And of course, you should dash out of an enemy encounter that you’re about to lose and pick up some green HP minerals to stay in the fight.

4. Make it a Habit of Fulfilling Your Timed Objectives Before Anything Else

• The objectives you should prioritize fulfilling before anything else are the timed ones. Every day you log in for a new playthrough, complete all of your daily objectives first. The rewards you’ll gain from accomplishing those daily missions are plentiful, plus your daily objectives’ progress will go towards your weekly objectives’ progress.

• By completing all of your weekly objectives, you’ll end up earning even more useful items on the regular. Your overall progress will help you acquire even more goodies over time after completing certain battle rating, milestones, and event-based objectives. Take your time completing those three objectives since the first two have no time limit attached to them and the last one gives you a whole month to fulfill them.

5. Spend Your Units on Unlocking All the Available Heroes in the Shop Before Anything Else

• The most essential piece of currency this game gives you access to are units. Units can be acquired by completing an assorted lineup of objectives and simply by creating/hooking up with an alliance. There are a few notable champions you can acquire within the store and the only way you can do that is by spending your units towards unlocking them.

• Be sure to rack up as many units as you can so you can eventually purchase all of those heroes. Once you’ve done that, pour all of your units into taking advantage of the limited time crate, other crates, and daily deals sales. You’ll also want to make sure each of your heroes’ gear slots isn’t overcrowded with too much gear. When you spot a weaker piece of gear, scrap it as soon as possible so you can use the gold acquired from it to improve your much stronger gear.

