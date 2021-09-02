NBA 2K22 MyTeam Draft Rules Explained

The NBA 2K MyTeam mode has been missing two very key features: a salary cap mode and a draft function. Well, at least one of those features will be in NBA 2K22.

On Wednesday, 2K revealed the details of their MyTeam Draft mode, and this could become one of–if not the–most-played feature in MyTeam.

Build your own dream team in @NBA2K_MyTEAM 🔥 Showcase your skills with the NBA's greatest and earn rewards each season. Plus, experience: 🔹 MyTEAM: Draft

🔹 Triple Threat Online: The 100

🔹 Event Cards

🔹 Holo Player Cards

🔹 MT Shoe Lab Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/kF7q34GxKz pic.twitter.com/tz7hogoka3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 2, 2021

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Draft Explained

According to the Courtside Report shared with me on Wednesday and published on Thursday, 2K described the new MyTeam Draft as followed:

MyTEAM: Draft is a new multiplayer mode where you pick a full lineup of Player Cards which will include the latest cards in MyTEAM. When starting a new Draft you will be presented with seven packs to choose your 13 players and coach. You will pick up two players from each of the position packs, but where the Draft will shine is with that first pack on the left. That is the Featured Pack. What is the Featured Pack? This is where the latest releases in MyTEAM will show up for you to draft and compete with. Unlike the other packs, this Featured Pack will only contain three cards which are added to your drafted lineup. You can likely count on these players being the best players in your lineup to lead your drafted team to victory! Look for the Featured Pack to be updated with the latest player cards released in MyTEAM each Friday. The positional packs will also be updated as well, but don’t count on the previous Featured Pack players showing up in there immediately after cycling through. But what are you competing for in MyTEAM: Draft? Every Draft will net you a guaranteed League Pack and at least a single pick on a Draft-exclusive Ascension; full of prizes to add to your permanent collection! For every win you get in your drafted lineup’s limited run, you will earn additional Ascension picks. With the high-stakes of a Draft run, you can expect some great rewards in this Ascension, including an exclusive Grand Prize Player each Season. And for Season 1: Call to Ball, that player is Pink Diamond Glenn Robinson, a wing that ANY MyTEAM player will want to dominate with to start the year. Once you complete a run by either achieving ten wins or taking three losses, you will use all of your earned Ascension picks and then be able to Draft a brand-new lineup.

This sounds like a great addition to MyTeam, but I have one important question that was not covered in the blog or the press release.

Will NBA 2K22 MyTeam Draft Cost You VC or MTP?

2K is often raked over the coals for the game’s microtransactions and the MyTeam mode is on every wanted poster of the accusers. Quite honestly, if there is a VC buy-in to have an entry into draft mode, it will likely draw some criticism.

By comparison, the MLB The Show equivalent to MyTeam Draft, Battle Royale, does have a Stubs buy-in, as does MUT Draft in Madden. However, at least in the case of BR, the mode is far less of a Stubs and microtransaction drain when compared to MyTeam.

Also, there are entire weeks when Sony allows free BR entries. Let’s hope 2K follows this model if they do attach a VC buy-in to MyTeam Draft.

This mode and all others will be reviewed closer to the game’s September 10 release date. Stay tuned.

Also Read: