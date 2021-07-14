NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover Athletes, 75th Anniversary Edition Info

The first official NBA 2K22 news has arrived.

On Wednesday morning, 2K officially announced the release date for NBA 2K22. They also revealed not 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, but six cover athletes for the upcoming game.

Let’s break down the info.

NBA 2K22’s Release Date

The official release date for NBA 2K22 is September 10. This is around the time of year the game normally hits retailers. Many years there is an early access period for consumers who pre-order, but the initial press release didn’t mention that this year.

NBA 2K22’s Platform Availability

The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The standard edition for last-generation versions (PS4, PC and Xbox One) will be $59.99. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S’ standard edition will retail for $69.99.

This designation confirms the PC version will again be a last-generation experience.

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will retail for $79.99, and it will give users access to either the last or next-gen versions of NBA 2K22, but within the same console family. This means PlayStation users will have it on PS4 and PS5, and Xbox users will have the game on Xbox One X and Series X|S.

Lastly, the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will cost $99.99 for all consoles. It comes with dual-gen access within the same console family. The Switch version will only be available digitally in the EMEA region.

NBA 2K22 Cover Athletes

The art for all of the covers was done by an artist named Charly Palmer.

He has painted several high-profile pieces on social activism for a number of publications. He also painted the cover for John Legend’s most-recent album, Big Love.

The cover athlete for the standard edition is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Here is a look at the Doncic cover art:

The official cover art proves the leaked image of Doncic on the cover wasn’t official. Doncic was originally affiliated with EA, but the Mavs’ star was pried from his contract to join Team 2K.

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Cover also features Doncic, but this is a different piece of work from Palmer.

For the first time in NBA 2K history, 2K is honoring WNBA great Candace Parker. The Chicago Sky star has been placed on a WNBA 25th anniversary edition available to fans. That cover is below:

It’s fantastic to see Parker honored with the cover, and this is hopefully a precursor to a larger role for female MyPlayers in NBA 2K22.

Finally, we see Palmer’s design for the 75th Anniversary Edition. It features Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Mavericks great and future Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki as well as all-time great Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Here is this cover:

Durant is pushing his way into the conversation for best player in the league, and one of the greatest of all time. Nowitzki could have been honored with a legend cover in 2019 when Dwyane Wade was given the honor. Last but not least, Abdul-Jabbar might be the most underrated player in basketball history.

Despite his resume, you rarely hear his name mentioned when people discuss the greatest players of all time.

He is most deserving of this honor, and his inclusion implies 2K will continue its commitment to honoring legends in their game.

Though we didn’t get to see the cover as of yet, Washington Wizards up-and-coming player Rui Hachimura will have his own cover in Japan.

It’s a star-studded cover situation with 2K, so now we’ll wait to see if the features add the substance.

