Pokemon GO A Spooky Message Unmasked Step-by-Step Guide

A new Special Research quest is available for players to complete during the Halloween 2020 event in Pokemon GO.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete it according to Leek Duck.

Step 1

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon – Duskull Encounter

Transfer 4 Pokemon – 340 Stardust

Catch 34 Pokemon – 340 XP

Completion Bonus: Yamask Encounter, 3 Pinap Berries, 4 Razz Berries

Tips: Ghost-types are more common in the wild and in eggs during the Halloween event. Be sure to keep an eye out for ghost-types in Raids as well. The ghost-type Pokemon Drifloon will be more common on October 25 and you can encounter ghost-types in exclusive Field Research tasks on that day too according to Niantic’s blog.

Step 2

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon – Costumed Sableye Encounter

Make 8 Nice Throws – 10 PokeBalls

Catch 108 Pokemon – 1,080 XP

Completion Bonus: Spiritomb Encounter, 10 Potions, 8 Great Balls

Tips: Be sure to use an Incense to attract more Pokemon to you. The Spiritomb will have a chance to be shiny as shiny Spiritomb makes its debut during the Halloween 2020 event.

Step 3

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon – Litwick Encounter

Make 9 Great Throws – 490 Stardust

Catch 49 Pokemon – 490 XP

Completion Bonus: Galarian Yamask Encounter, 4 Silver Pinap Berries, 9 Golden Razz Berries

Tips: Again, you’ll want to take advantage of the event on October 25 so you have plenty of ghost-types to catch.

Step 4

[Claim Reward] – 3,400 XP

[Claim Reward] – 1,080 XP

[Claim Reward] – 4,900 XP

Completion Bonus: 13 Yamask Candy, 4,900 Stardust

Tips: No tasks to complete here. Just collect the rewards. Be sure to use a Lucky Egg before collecting the rewards for more XP.

In addition to this quest, there’s a special Timed Research quest for players who have completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research. Unlike A Spooky Message Unmasked, this quest is only available for a limited time. However, you can complete the Timed Research and A Spooky Message Unmasked at the same time.

Here’s the steps you need to complete, according to The Silph Road Subreddit:

Step 1

Transfer 13 Pokemon – 10 Pokeballs

Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokemon – Gastly encounter

Catch 13 Dark-type Pokemon – Houndour encounter

Completion Bonus: 50 Mega Gengar Energy, 5 Gastly Candy, 500 Stardust

Step 2

Make 9 Nice Throws in a Row – Gastly encounter

Evolve 4 Pokemon – Haunter encounter

Catch 94 Pokemon – Gastly encounter

Completion Bonus: 50 Mega Gengar Energy, 5 Gastly Candy, 500 Stardust

