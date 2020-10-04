Pokemon GO Niantic’s Fifth Birthday Research Tasks

Niantic is celebrating its fifth birthday with a special Timed Research quest in Pokemon GO.

The Timed Research will be available on October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, according to a blog post from Niantic.

Some parts of the world are already receiving the Timed Research, and resources like Leek Duck are starting to share the tasks for the quest.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the “Niantic’s Fifth Birthday Event” Timed Research quest in Pokemon GO.

Step 1

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 3 Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Pokemon – 3 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws – 3 Nanab Berries

Completion Reward: 1 Incense, 1,000 Stardust & 1,000 XP

Step 2

Transfer 5 Pokemon – 750 Stardust

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 750 Stardust

Evolve a Pokemon – 750 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Egg Incubator, 1,000 Stardust & 1,000 XP

Step 3

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 5 Potions

Hatch an Egg – 5 Super Potions

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – 5 Hyper Potions

Completion Reward: 1 Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust & 1,000 XP

Step 4

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt – 5 Revives

Win a Gym Battle – 1 Fast TM

Win a Raid – 1 Charged TM

Completion Reward: 1 Star Piece, 2,000 Stardust & 2,000 XP

Niantic is also offering a number of in-game bonuses during the time the Timed Research is available. Team GO Rocket Balloons will appear more often than usual, Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces will last twice as long; players will get double the XP from catching and hatching Pokemon, and Eggs will have half the hatch distance.

In addition, a 1 PokeCoin Box containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the in-game shop from October 3 at 1:00 p.m. to October 5 at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic also teased a “party favor” giveaway on their official channels during the week following their birthday.

