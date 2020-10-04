Pokemon GO Niantic’s Fifth Birthday Research Tasks

Niantic is celebrating its fifth birthday with a special Timed Research quest in Pokemon GO.
The Timed Research will be available on October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, according to a blog post from Niantic.
Some parts of the world are already receiving the Timed Research, and resources like Leek Duck are starting to share the tasks for the quest.
Here’s a step-by-step guide for the “Niantic’s Fifth Birthday Event” Timed Research quest in Pokemon GO.
Step 1
Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 3 Pinap Berry
Catch 5 Pokemon – 3 Razz Berries
Make 3 Nice Throws – 3 Nanab Berries
Completion Reward: 1 Incense, 1,000 Stardust & 1,000 XP
Step 2
Transfer 5 Pokemon – 750 Stardust
Power up Pokemon 3 times – 750 Stardust
Evolve a Pokemon – 750 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Egg Incubator, 1,000 Stardust & 1,000 XP
Step 3
Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 5 Potions
Hatch an Egg – 5 Super Potions
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy – 5 Hyper Potions
Completion Reward: 1 Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust & 1,000 XP
Step 4
Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt – 5 Revives
Win a Gym Battle – 1 Fast TM
Win a Raid – 1 Charged TM
Completion Reward: 1 Star Piece, 2,000 Stardust & 2,000 XP
Niantic is also offering a number of in-game bonuses during the time the Timed Research is available. Team GO Rocket Balloons will appear more often than usual, Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces will last twice as long; players will get double the XP from catching and hatching Pokemon, and Eggs will have half the hatch distance.
In addition, a 1 PokeCoin Box containing 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the in-game shop from October 3 at 1:00 p.m. to October 5 at 1:00 p.m. local time.
Niantic also teased a “party favor” giveaway on their official channels during the week following their birthday.
