How to Get Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Players can finally get Sylveon in Pokemon GO.

The ability to evolve Eevee into the popular fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO went live to players around the world on May 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. local time, according to Leek Duck.

Here’s how to get your very own Sylveon in Pokemon GO.

How to Evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO

There are two ways to evolve Eevee into Sylveon.

The easiest way is to use the one-time nickname trick. Go to the Pokemon list in the app and click on one of your Eevee. Tap on the name of the Pokemon on its page and type in the name “Kira”. That sets the Pokemon’s nickname to Kira. The silhouette in the EVOLVE button below the name should change from a question mark (normally, when you evolve Eevee, it randomly turns into either Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon) into a silhouette for Sylveon. Press the button to evolve Eevee into Sylveon. This trick can only be done once per account.

Check out the image by Leek Duck below to see what nicknames to use to evolve Eevee into the evolution you want:

How to evolve Eevee in Pokémon GO – A Guide • Sylveon is available starting May 25, at 10 am local time. You can only use the Nickname Trick starting then.

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon without the nickname trick, you need to make it your Buddy Pokemon and then earn 70 Buddy Hearts while it’s your buddy. Go to your profile and tap on your avatar. You can access the Buddy menu from there and select a Pokemon to be your Buddy Pokemon.

You can earn up to 12 Buddy Hearts per day. You can play with your Pokemon and get hearts by taking a snapshot of it and giving it treats. Feed it enough treats to fill a meter and you can do even more activities to get hearts while your Pokemon is in the overworld. You can walk with the Pokemon, battle Team GO Rocket members or other trainers with the Pokemon, and visiting new Pokestops (ones with white circles around them).

Note that these need to be new hearts, according to Leek Duck. If you already have an Eevee with 70 Buddy Hearts or more before Sylveon went live, you still need to earn at least 70 Buddy Hearts before you can evolve it into Sylveon.

If you have an Eevee that’s shiny, has a flower crown, or both, you can evolve it into Sylveon and it’ll still have those properties.

Also, according to one player, Sylveon isn’t included as one of the seven unique Eevee evolutions you need for one of the tasks required to move on to Player Level 43.

