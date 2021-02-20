Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto: Research Tasks Guide

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto is finally upon us, giving players a number of perks including some research tasks.
Ticket holders for the event get an exclusive Special Research quest starting at February 20 at 9:00 p.m. local time. According to Leek Duck, completing the quest will not only grant you a Shiny Ditto but will also unlock Masterwork Research, a harder and more involved Special Research quest.
Here’s a step-by-step guide:
Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto (Event-exclusive Special Research)
Step 1 of 8:
Claim Reward! – 10 Pokeballs
Claim Reward! – 3 Razz Berries
Claim Reward! – 3 Potions
Completion Bonus: 150 XP, Charmander or Bulbasaur, 3 Incense
Tip: You don’t actually need to complete anything for this step. Just collect the rewards.
Some rewards are based on the version of Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto you selected. If you have the Red ticket, then you get a Charmander at the end of this step. If you have the Green ticket, you get a Bulbasaur.
Step 2 of 8:
Use an Incense – 50 Pokeballs
Catch 30 Pokemon – Tangela encounter
Take a Snapshot of Charmander/Bulbasaur – 1 Poffin
Completion Bonus: 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candy, Chansey encounter, 50 Pokeballs
Tip: Take snapshots by selecting a Pokemon from the Pokemon list and then clicking the camera icon in the top right corner.
Evolve Charmander and Bulbasaur into Charizard and Venusaur respectively during the event to have them learn their respective Community Day-exclusive moves.
Step 3 of 8:
Earn 3 hearts with your buddy – 300 Stardust
Catch 30 Pokemon – 500 XP
Evolve a Charmander/Bulbasaur – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies
Completion Bonus: 2 Incense, Cubone encounter, 25 Ultra Balls
Step 4 of 8:
Use an Incense – 1 Egg Incubator
Send 3 Gifts to friends – 5 Pinap Berries
Trade 3 Pokemon with a friend – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies
Completion Bonus: 500 Stardust, Lickitung encounter, 25 Cubone Candies
Step 5 of 8:
Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – Aerodactyl encounter
Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 1 Star Piece
Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies
Completion Bonus: 1 Premium Raid Pass, Snorlax encounter, 25 Cubone Candies
Step 6 of 8:
Power up Pokemon 5 times – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies
Battle in 3 raids – 20 Mewtwo Candies
Evolve a Pokemon – 1 Cap Avatar Item (Red or Green depending on version)
Completion Bonus: 1 Fast TM, Lapras encounter, 1 Charged TM
Step 7 of 8:
Catch 30 Pokemon – 3,000 XP
Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 3 Rare Candies
Transfer 20 Pokemon – 3,000 XP
Completion Bonus: 1 Lure Module, Shiny Ditto encounter, 1 Lucky Egg
Step 8 of 8:
Claim Reward! – 3,000 XP
Claim Reward! – 3,000 Stardust
Claim Reward! – 3,000 XP
Completion Bonus: 20 Ditto Candies, 20 Mew Candies, 10 Ditto Stickers
For people who don’t have tickets, they can still participate in the fun. There’s a special Timed Research quest that involves going to PokeStops during the event (February 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time) and battling the GO Tour Challengers. Here’s everything you need to know:
GO Tour Kanto: Defeat all Challengers
Step 1 of 4
Catch 20 Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Power up Pokemon 3 times – 15 Great balls
Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers – Eevee encounter
Completion Bonus: 5 Super Potion, 20 Eevee Candies, 5 Revives
Step 2 of 4
Evolve 3 Pokemon – 500 XP
Power up Pokemon 3 times – 500 Stardust
Battle 3 GO Tour Challengers – 500 XP
Completion Bonus: 3 Max Potions, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 3 Max Revives
Step 3 of 4
Battle in a raid – 1,000 XP
Win a raid – Lapras encounter
Defeat 3 GO TOur Challengers – 1 Star Piece
Completion Bonus: 1,000 XP, 20 Lapras Candies, 1,000 Stardust
Step 4 of 4
Power up Pokemon 5 times – Snorlax encounter
Defeat 3 GO Tour Challengers with your buddy – 20 Snorlax Candies
Defeat 5 GO Tour Challengers – 1 Premium Raid Pass
Completion Bonus: 1 Fast TM, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Charged TM
And let’s not forget the Field Research tasks (as per The Silph Road Subreddit)!
Go Tour: Catch Bellsprout – 20 Oddish Candy
Go Tour: Catch Oddish – 20 Bellsprout Candy
Go Tour: Catch Meowth – 20 Mankey Candy
Go Tour: Catch Mankey – 20 Meowth Candy
Go Tour: Catch Sandshrew – 20 Ekans Candy
Go Tour: Catch Ekans – 20 Sandshrew Candy
Go Tour: Catch Vulpix – 20 Growlithe Candy
Go Tour: Catch Growlithe – 20 Vulpix Candy
Go Tour: Hatch an Egg – Eevee Encounter
Go Tour: Hatch 3 Eggs – Snorlax Encounter
Go Tour: Defeat a Go Tour Challenger – N/A
Go Tour: Defeat Go Tour Challengers – N/A
Go Tour: Catch 10 Pokémon – N/A
