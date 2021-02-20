Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto: Research Tasks Guide

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto is finally upon us, giving players a number of perks including some research tasks.

Ticket holders for the event get an exclusive Special Research quest starting at February 20 at 9:00 p.m. local time. According to Leek Duck, completing the quest will not only grant you a Shiny Ditto but will also unlock Masterwork Research, a harder and more involved Special Research quest.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto (Event-exclusive Special Research)

Step 1 of 8:

Claim Reward! – 10 Pokeballs

Claim Reward! – 3 Razz Berries

Claim Reward! – 3 Potions

Completion Bonus: 150 XP, Charmander or Bulbasaur, 3 Incense

Tip: You don’t actually need to complete anything for this step. Just collect the rewards.

Some rewards are based on the version of Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto you selected. If you have the Red ticket, then you get a Charmander at the end of this step. If you have the Green ticket, you get a Bulbasaur.

Step 2 of 8:

Use an Incense – 50 Pokeballs

Catch 30 Pokemon – Tangela encounter

Take a Snapshot of Charmander/Bulbasaur – 1 Poffin

Completion Bonus: 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candy, Chansey encounter, 50 Pokeballs

Tip: Take snapshots by selecting a Pokemon from the Pokemon list and then clicking the camera icon in the top right corner.

Evolve Charmander and Bulbasaur into Charizard and Venusaur respectively during the event to have them learn their respective Community Day-exclusive moves.

Step 3 of 8:

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy – 300 Stardust

Catch 30 Pokemon – 500 XP

Evolve a Charmander/Bulbasaur – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies

Completion Bonus: 2 Incense, Cubone encounter, 25 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 8:

Use an Incense – 1 Egg Incubator

Send 3 Gifts to friends – 5 Pinap Berries

Trade 3 Pokemon with a friend – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies

Completion Bonus: 500 Stardust, Lickitung encounter, 25 Cubone Candies

Step 5 of 8:

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – Aerodactyl encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 1 Star Piece

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies

Completion Bonus: 1 Premium Raid Pass, Snorlax encounter, 25 Cubone Candies

Step 6 of 8:

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 25 Charmander or Bulbasaur Candies

Battle in 3 raids – 20 Mewtwo Candies

Evolve a Pokemon – 1 Cap Avatar Item (Red or Green depending on version)

Completion Bonus: 1 Fast TM, Lapras encounter, 1 Charged TM

Step 7 of 8:

Catch 30 Pokemon – 3,000 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 3 Rare Candies

Transfer 20 Pokemon – 3,000 XP

Completion Bonus: 1 Lure Module, Shiny Ditto encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 8 of 8:

Claim Reward! – 3,000 XP

Claim Reward! – 3,000 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 3,000 XP

Completion Bonus: 20 Ditto Candies, 20 Mew Candies, 10 Ditto Stickers

For people who don’t have tickets, they can still participate in the fun. There’s a special Timed Research quest that involves going to PokeStops during the event (February 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time) and battling the GO Tour Challengers. Here’s everything you need to know:

GO Tour Kanto: Defeat all Challengers

Step 1 of 4

Catch 20 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 15 Great balls

Battle 2 GO Tour Challengers – Eevee encounter

Completion Bonus: 5 Super Potion, 20 Eevee Candies, 5 Revives

Step 2 of 4

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 500 XP

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 500 Stardust

Battle 3 GO Tour Challengers – 500 XP

Completion Bonus: 3 Max Potions, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 3 Max Revives

Step 3 of 4

Battle in a raid – 1,000 XP

Win a raid – Lapras encounter

Defeat 3 GO TOur Challengers – 1 Star Piece

Completion Bonus: 1,000 XP, 20 Lapras Candies, 1,000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Power up Pokemon 5 times – Snorlax encounter

Defeat 3 GO Tour Challengers with your buddy – 20 Snorlax Candies

Defeat 5 GO Tour Challengers – 1 Premium Raid Pass

Completion Bonus: 1 Fast TM, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Charged TM

And let’s not forget the Field Research tasks (as per The Silph Road Subreddit)!

Go Tour: Catch Bellsprout – 20 Oddish Candy

Go Tour: Catch Oddish – 20 Bellsprout Candy

Go Tour: Catch Meowth – 20 Mankey Candy

Go Tour: Catch Mankey – 20 Meowth Candy

Go Tour: Catch Sandshrew – 20 Ekans Candy

Go Tour: Catch Ekans – 20 Sandshrew Candy

Go Tour: Catch Vulpix – 20 Growlithe Candy

Go Tour: Catch Growlithe – 20 Vulpix Candy

Go Tour: Hatch an Egg – Eevee Encounter

Go Tour: Hatch 3 Eggs – Snorlax Encounter

Go Tour: Defeat a Go Tour Challenger – N/A

Go Tour: Defeat Go Tour Challengers – N/A

Go Tour: Catch 10 Pokémon – N/A

