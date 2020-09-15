27 Best Prime Day Deals on Video Games

Finally, at long last, we’ve got a killer Nintendo Switch deal.

This Nintendo Switch costs around the same as a regular Switch, albeit it comes with $35 for next to nothing.

In fact, the Switch by itself costs $298, so you’re paying an extra dollar for $35. That’s the kind of deal I like!

I’ve always seen the Switch as everyone’s second-favorite console.

It’s great for people who either dote on Nintendo, or for folk who’ve already got a PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

And let’s face it, it’s worth it purely just for Pokemon or Zelda.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated (but perfect for kids)