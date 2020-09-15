There are loads of Prime Day deals at the moment, but if you’re after the 27 best Prime Day Deals on video games, you’ve come to the best place. We’ll be spending all day scouring Amazon to bring you the very best online deals.
We’ll also be updating this post regularly throughout the day so be sure to either bookmark us or check back every so often for all the latest Prime Day 2019 deals.
Finally, at long last, we’ve got a killer Nintendo Switch deal.
This Nintendo Switch costs around the same as a regular Switch, albeit it comes with $35 for next to nothing.
In fact, the Switch by itself costs $298, so you’re paying an extra dollar for $35. That’s the kind of deal I like!
I’ve always seen the Switch as everyone’s second-favorite console.
It’s great for people who either dote on Nintendo, or for folk who’ve already got a PS4, Xbox One, or PC.
And let’s face it, it’s worth it purely just for Pokemon or Zelda.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated (but perfect for kids)
-
What. A. Saving! The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is down from $358.98 to $249.99.
That’s a saving of $108.99!
If you haven’t got a PS4 Slim yet, and are sick of your PS4 sounding like a plane struggling to take off, the PS4 Slim is super quiet.
On the games front, Spider-Man and Horizon are two PS4 exclusives everyone needs to play.
All in all, this is a really killer deal that’s sure to sell out fast.
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
-
This Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and Xbox Phantom White Controller is easily up there when it comes to best Prime Day 2019 deals.
Just under $200 for an Xbox One S Digital Online, three downloadable games in Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and Minecraft, a regular Xbox One controller, the limited Phantom controller, and one month of Xbox LIVE Gold.
That’s a lot for $200. Like, seriously, a lot.
Just keep in mind this is for the digital-only console, meaning it doesn’t have a disc tray.
As with all the console deals, this may sell out, so act fast if you want one.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
If you’ve been sitting on picking up God of War for Playstation 4, for $19.99 it may be time to jump in.
God of War is the tale of an angry dad who has to deal with being thrust into parenthood.
Rather than being set in the Greek world of the previous games, this version is a third-person action-adventure set deep in Norse mythology.
And honestly, for $19.99 you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
This Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) – Neon Red/Neon Blue offer is easily one of the best Prime Day video games deals around.
Anyone who’s ever owned a Nintendo console will tell you, Nintendo very rarely discounts its accessories.
Like, ever!
So to see two joy-cons at this price is something you won’t see often.
Whether you need a replacement or just want to get more friends and family involved (especially if you’ve got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!), this deal is too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Sony’s most recent exclusive, Days Gone, has a fairly meaty 33 percent off, bringing it down to just $39.99.
It’s an open-world zombie game with a focus on keeping your motorbike working so you can jettison across the countryside while attempting to avoid large swathes of the undead.
It earned a fair few mixed reviews. IGN didn’t enjoy it, but several outlets did.
It’s more of a gamey-game than, say, God of War or Horizon, which has a focus on storytelling.
And, to be honest, sometimes mindless shooting is all you need.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
PS Plus is a must for people who want monthly games at no extra cost and love playing online. So how about 12 months of PS Plus at 33% off?
Sound good? Good.
Although PS Plus is fairly costly for what it is, for me, I make the money back in free games and discounts (and free Fortnite packs).
Plus online gaming with friends, or in my case my eldest upstairs, is always too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
Team Sonic Racing currently has $10 off across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.
I haven’t had the chance to play this one yet, but at this price, it’s awfully tempting.
You’d be forgiven for thinking the Sonic Racing games are just Mario Kart clones, I sure did.
That was, until I played the first SEGA All-Star Racing title, which easily manages to stand up on its own.
Sure, the inspiration is clear, but I had a lot of fun racing around SEGA levels alongside the family.
That co-op mode, complete with four-player split-screen, is back in Team Sonic Racing.
So grab a friend and tear it up.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
The Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with much storage. But you can fix that easily with this crazy SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter deal.
Given the size of Switch games, 128GB is a great size and while you could still fill that, it’ll take you a while.
But be warned, every Switch owner will be wanting this deal, so act fast.
Just under $30 for a memory card your going to get years of usage out of is a pretty good deal if you ask me.
Is this one of the best Prime Day 2019 video game deals ever? It may just be!
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
Just under 20 bucks for three great Lego games? This Lego Marvel Collection deal is insane!
That’s a 68% saving which nets you Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, and Lego Avengers for one price.
I’ve said this a lot today, but if you’re starting to think about Christmas, this is the perfect gift for kids (and adults, dammit!).
It’s also available on offer for PS4, too.
Recommended Ages: E10
-
50% off Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is easily one of the best Prime Day 2019 video game deals.
Let’s Go gets a bad rep for being too easy, but it’s still a fully-fledged Pokemon RPG, just stripped back some.
I own Let’s Go, Pikachu! and thoroughly enjoyed every second of it.
Going back to Gen 1, Kanto, but with nice graphics, and being able to play it on the TV is wonderful.
Plus at half-price, why would you pass this up?
It’s also perfect for kids, too. As Polygon stated in its review, it’s just utterly charming.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Want to save $150 on this MSI Gaming Laptop? Sure, why wouldn’t you?
This thing isn’t the most powerful laptop in the world, but for the price, you can’t go wrong.
It’s full HD, and contains the Intel Core i5, which isn’t as powerful as the i7 or i9, but will get the job done.
On the RAM side of things, it’s got 8GB of DDR, which is helped by the 256GB SSD.
It’s a mid-range machine with a mid-range price. What’s not to love?
It all just depends how much power you need?
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 is the perfect comic-book game.
The story is original while still feeling authentic, and web-slinging never, ever gets old.
Even when the Platinum trophy pops, you won’t be sick of it.
One of the biggest compliments I have for this game is it has collectibles and I actually enjoyed collecting them.
Who knew that was even possible?!
If you’re a fan of the wall-crawler, don’t sit on this one.
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
-
If you’ve got kids, this LEGO City Undercover for Nintendo Switch deal is too good to pass up.
I don’t want to say it’s GTA without the violence, but, you know, it kind of is.
It’s a sprawling LEGO world with a buddy cop twist.
If your kids love LEGO, this is a really easy game to recommend.
It’s great fun at an even greater price.
Recommended Ages: E 10+
-
If you haven’t got a proper gaming headset yet, the ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Dolby Gaming Headset for Xbox One and PC is 33% off, making it a good way to jump in for less.
And by ‘proper headset’ I don’t mean cheap, throwaway headsets. I’m talking the real ones that enhance your whole gaming experience.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a streamer, someone who plays online, or just want a way to hear every in-game sound or music clearly, the ASTRO gaming headset is worth picking up, especially at this price.
The quality of the sound is good (although nothing beats the HyperX Cloud Mix if you ask me) and the black and green style makes this thing stand out.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of the biggest games on the planet, so it’s perfect gift material.
The link above is for the PlayStation 4 version, but it’s also on offer on Xbox One as well.
This version of Call of Duty comes with usual online multiplayer action and the co-op zombies game mode, and also introduces players to Blackout; Call of Duty’s take of the Battle Royale genre.
If they’re a Call of Duty fan, they’re going to get a lot of hours out of this one.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
If you’re a fan of nostalgia or want to introduce your kids to the games of yesteryear, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is now on offer for Prime Day 2019.
Three great games (Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot Warped) for one low price.
Well, I say great, the first Crash game drove me insane as a kid.
And now you can share that with your kids! They’ll love you for it, I’m sure!
It’s also available on offer for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Recommended Ages: E 10
-
Now we’re talking! $400 off the powerful Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC.
This laptop gets a lot right, even more so for the price.
For a start, it’s equipped with the Intel Core i7, which as I’ve said before, is around 10% slower than the latest i9 processor, which is absolutely fine. You don’t need the i9.
In terms of graphics, you’re looking at the overclockable NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. It’s not super-powered, but it’ll get the job done.
On the RAM side of things, we’ve got 16GB of DDR4, which is helped in part by the 256GB SSD.
It’s a solid deal for a gaming laptop that should be capable of playing most games.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
Here’s another great deal for you, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PS4 or Xbox One.
This collection features the first three Spyro games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.
All three have been remade from the ground up for the current generation of consoles.
These games are much easier for kids than the Crash Bandicoot game elsewhere on this list, by the way, so be sure to keep that in mind when selecting the right game for the right child.
Recommended Ages: E 10
-
The Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse is an exceptional piece of hardware.
Not only does it ooze style, it’s got a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, has three interchangeable side plates, and has up to 19 different programmable buttons.
Plus it’s got customizable chroma RGB color profiles.
As I say, it just oozes expense, and at 45 percent off, this is almost too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
If you’ve been waiting for Sekiro Shadows Die Twice to drop in price, your monkey-paw wish has been granted.
It’s also available on offer for Xbox One as well.
If you’ve not heard of it, it’s from developer From Software of Dark Souls and Bloodborne fame.
In short, it’s a tough-as-hell game that’s sure to test the limit of patience. It’s great.
I’ve been waiting for a price-drop myself, so I think this may be the time I bite.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
If you’re after a one-stop VR answer but don’t want to spend thousands on a new PC, the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset is well worth picking up.
The Oculus Go is a way to meet up with friends in VR and watch movies, sports events, and play games without the added fuss of wires everywhere and a monster computer.
It comes with a controller as well that makes it all fairly easy to use.
It’s also a darn sight cheaper than the main Oculus Rift – even more so while it’s on offer for Prime Day 2019.
And if you’ve already got a VR-ready PC or laptop, the Oculus Go is one of the best Prime Day 2019 video game deals.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Unsure whether to pick up Metro Exodus? How about if it’s got the game’s expansion pass thrown in for just $49.99?
The Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition on PS4 or Xbox One includes the full game, a Metro Exodus dynamic theme, steelbook, artbook, the expansion pass, and the creatures of Metro Exodus poster.
Not a bad deal for just under $50, eh?
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
How many PS4 controllers have you broken? Actually, don’t answer that. Instead, here’s the Magma Red DualShock 4 with almost $21 off.
The DualShock 4, if you ask me, is one of the most natural feeling controllers ever made.
Sure, it takes a while to get accustomed to, but then it just feels right, you know?
Those lovely experts over at TechRadar even go as far as saying the DualShock 4 has a great a look and feel, which I completely agree with.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
How does Kingdom Come Deliverance for Xbox One or PS4 with all the DLC for just $29.99 sound? Good? Good.
With this Royal Edition, you get all previously released DLC, namely Treasures of the Past, From the Ashes, The Amorous Adventures of Sir Hans Capon, and Band of Bastard.
It also comes with the A Woman’s Lot standalone quest where you play as Theresa.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature
-
Okay. This is a great deal. $200 off this iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC is a lot.
In terms of power, the processor in here is the Intel i7, which is around 10% less powerful than the current i9. Not enough of a difference to grumble about, then.
Hard drive-wise, you’ve got a super-fast 7200Rpm 1TB HDD and a meaty 480GB SSD, the latter of which will help speed up load times.
You also get a decent 16GB of RAM alongside the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060.
Sure, this isn’t the most powerful gaming PC, but you should be able to run most of the latest releases easily.
And that price, though! It’s wonderful.
Recommended Ages: N/A
-
If there were a reason for Prime Day, it’d be to get steering wheels for cheap.
This Logitech Dual-motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals is down from – wait for it – $399.99 to only $199.99.
Nice!
There is also an Xbox One version, but it’s slightly more expensive at $229.99.
If you’ve been on the lookout for a high-quality racing wheel, you can’t go wrong with Logitech.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Fan of Dark Souls? Then you may enjoy the PlayStation 4 exclusive Nioh.
IGN said it’s an unforgettable epic adventure carried by a fierce combat system, before awarding it 9.6/10. Ooft.
And for just $19.99, it’s a great way to fill a chunk of time.
So long as you don’t mind getting angry several hundred times, that is.
Recommended Ages: M For Mature