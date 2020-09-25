Upcoming Rocket League Fortnite Location Leaks

In case you missed the news, Rocket League is now free-to-play on every platform, and Epic Games is celebrating this with a crossover with Fortnite by hosting the Llama Rama event.

This special event will come with a set of challenges for Rocket League players to complete that will unlock cosmetics for both games.

We’ve already gotten a look at how the back bling and its variant will look in Fortnite, and now we can get a look at the new point of interest that’ll be debuting once the event begins.

It’s being called a mini-POI by Fortnite leaker Mang0e, likely to do with the fact that it’ll just be a house filled with Rocket League memorabilia instead of being a full blown location.

Rocket League House Incoming

An upcoming mini-POI for the Rocket League event is currently in the files. The event flag TE01 will be used, probably on September 26th, to turn on some of the Rocket League props below. pic.twitter.com/j4bGmTewVF — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0eLeaks) September 23, 2020

The Llama Rama event kicks off September 26, but we already have a good idea of what to expect in Fortnite when that happens.

Following the release of v14.20, a look at a Rocket League trophy and car both appeared in the files, discovered by Mang0e.

To build on this leak, fellow leaker Sizzy was able to take it a step further and reveal what the location itself would look like, revealing that it’d take the form of a trophy house.

We don’t yet know where this location will be, but it’ll definitely be something cool to come across if you’re a Rocket League fan.

When Will this Appear?

The start of the event on September 26 seems like it’d be the best time for this location to debut. We’ll likely see some sort of in-game announcement by Epic that the Llama Rama has kicked off.

This house isn’t expected to be a named location, but instead there’s a chance it could be found inside of already existing POIs like Doom’s Domain or Salty Springs.

We’ll know for certain once the event kicks off, so keep an eye open for that!

