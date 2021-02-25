State of Play Recap: February 2021

Sony held a new State of Play presentation, focusing mostly on PS5 upgrades on some of the best received games of 2020. Here’s everything that was covered.

The biggest news was that the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, will get a DLC episode which features Yuffie and her companion Sonon in their own adventure. The PS5 version will also have new textures, fog effects and lighting as well as faster loading times and a photo mode. There will also be two graphics optimization modes: one for 4K resolution and one for 60 fps gameplay. The PS5 version will launch June 10, 2021. Players of the PS4 version can upgrade to PS5 at no extra cost with the DLC episode being available to purchase after upgrading.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – PS5 Features Video | PS5FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10th 2021 as FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE; a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy. Experience the city of Midgar… 2021-02-25T22:42:42Z

The presentation announced that the PS5 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available for free for anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription from April 6 to May 3, 2021. The presentation also showed off more gameplay. We got a good look of what Lorne Lanning calls the “2.9D platforming” of the game. The game will also feature haptic feedback with players able to feel Abe’s heartbeat. The game has players rescuing and working together with over 100 followers over the course of the adventure that can be used to solve puzzles and fight back against the oppressive company enslaving them. Players can give the followers tools to help them fight back, and players can also scavenge and loot from the environment to craft items to help survive. The game also features nonviolent approaches to gameplay as well as stealth. Actions in-game decide will decide the fate of Abe and friends. The game is releasing April 6, 2021.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – Announcement Trailer | PS5FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10th 2021 as FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE; a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy. For an in-depth look at… 2021-02-25T22:42:36Z

State of Play announced that Returnal is releasing April 30, 2021. The presentation also showed off the rougelike gameplay elements of the game such as the fact that the environment and enemy placement changes after players die and that players can collect upgrades that can change their playstyle. They also showed off narrative elements as the protagonist stumbles upon a house in the middle of the alien world.

The presentation saw the announcement of Sifu, a new game for PS5 and PS4 from Sloclap coming out sometime in 2021. The game features 3D brawler combat evocative of the Yakuza games with destructible environments and lots of high-flying kung fu kicks.

Sifu – Official Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4Sifu is the new game of Sloclap, the independent studio behind Absolver. A third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on his path of revenge throughout the city. Coming out on Playstation in 2021. sifugame.com 2021-02-25T22:21:58Z

The PS5 console-exclusive Deathloop got a new trailer featuring a new assassination target, Rambling Frank. The slick trailer also showed off more of the powers players have access to, including invisibility and a blink-like teleportation power.

Deathloop – Gameplay Trailer #3 – déjà vu | PS5playstation.com/en-us/games/deathloop/ 24 hours. 8 Targets. 1 Rival Assassin. Trapped in a time loop, Colt has been experiencing déjà vu for as long as he can remember, which actually isn’t very long because he has amnesia and only really remembers his recent past. That might explain all the déjà vu, honestly. Every time the day loops… 2021-02-25T22:40:43Z

Crash Bandicoot 4 is getting a PS5 version on March 12, 2021. The PS5 version features native 4K targeting 60 fps, faster load times, effects for the adaptive triggers, and enhanced 3D audio. Players can upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free (except in Japan according to the PlayStation Blog) and even transfer their save data.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – PlayStation 5 Features Trailer | PS5Toys For Bob dives into the enhanced features of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on PlayStation 5! The PS5 version of the game is available on March 12, the PS4 version is available now. If you own the PS4 version of the game, an upgrade option is available at no cost. To upgrade the… 2021-02-25T22:09:38Z

The presentation also gave us a better idea of the gameplay of the recently announced Knockout City, which is coming out May 21, 2021. The game features deathmatches in multiplayer arenas but with a dodgeball twist. Players can throw balls to knock out enemy players and catch balls sent their way. There’s a variety of shots you can make including lobs, fakeout shots, dodges, and even becoming a ball for another teammate.

Knockout City — State of Play Gameplay Spotlight | PS4Welcome to Knockout City™, where the hits never stop coming—literally. Get your first look now, and catch it May 21, 2021, for cross-play dodgeball domination. Team up, define your style, and take on rival Crews in lightning-fast dodgeball matches all over the city, from the Concussion Yard to the just-announced Back Alley Brawl. Got skills?… 2021-02-25T22:36:45Z

We also got a new look at Solar Ash, a game by Hyper Light Drifter Developers Heart Machine. The game is a 3D platformer based on movement and fluidity. We saw plenty of footage of rail grinding, orb collecting, dashing, slashing, and the simple and fast combat system that can be worked into movement. There’s also huge bosses to fight. The game is coming to PS5 and PS4 later in 2021.

Solar Ash – Gameplay Reveal | PS5, PS4Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, and massive enemy encounters. Can you save your home from the Ultravoid? annapurnainteractive.com/games/solar-ash 2021-02-25T22:25:06Z

We also got a new story trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, which sees an employee avoiding murderous animatronics in a massive entertainment center.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Gameplay Trailer | PS5A glimpse of FNAF: Security Breach. steelwoolstudios.com/ 2021-02-25T22:30:44Z

We also got another look at Kena: Bridge of Spirits and it’s God of War-like combat and exploration which we last saw in June’s PS5 showcase. The game is coming August 24, 2021.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – State of Play Trailer | PS5, PS4A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a… 2021-02-25T22:40:14Z

Read More: The Most Anticipated Games of 2021