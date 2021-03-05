The Bravest Bird Pokemon GO Research Guide

The Pokemon GO Community Day event for March 2021 will take place March 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, and will offer a paid Special Research quest called “The Bravest Bird.”

During Community Day March 2021, Fletchling will be way more common in the wild. You can also create up to five Fletchling encounters with the Photobomb mechanic by taking pictures with the GO Snapshot feature. Evolving a Fletchling all the way to Talonflame during the event and up to two hours after will teach it the Community Day exclusive move Incinerate. Players will also get three times the Catch XP and a duration increase for Incense to three hours during the event.

As other parts of the world are starting to experience community day, resources like The Silph Road subreddit and Serebii are starting to report on the tasks needed to complete the quest as well as what rewards are on offer.

Tickets can be purchased in the in-game shop. You do not need to purchase the ticket to participate in Community Day March 2021. It’s simply a way to get even more rewards out of the event, including the Candies needed to evolve Fletchling and extra Pokeballs. However, while paid research for previous Community Day events offered rewards like Incense and Poffins, this month’s paid research doesn’t offer any of those rewards as noted by Serebii.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on The Bravest Bird paid Special Research quest in Pokemon GO for Community Day March 2021:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 Poke Ball

Catch 15 Fletchling – Fletchling encounter

Make five Nice Throws – 20 Fletchling Candies

Completion Reward: 1,000 Stardust, Fletchling encounter, 10 Pinap Berries

Tips: All of the Pokemon you get as rewards for this Special Research quest have a chance to be shiny.

If you’ve already powered up your favorite Pokemon to their max level, power up a Pokemon you have with the lowest CP so you don’t spend as much Stardust.

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Fletchling – 20 Fletchling Candies

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Fletchinder encounter

Evolve three Fletchling – 10 Pokeballs

Completion Reward: 1,000 XP, Fletchling encounter, 10 Great Balls

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 20 Fletchling Candies

Evolve one Fletchinder – Five Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Five Great Balls

Completion Reward: 2,000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 10 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 3,000 XP

Claim Reward – Fletchling encounter

Claim Reward – Five Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, Talonflame encounter, two Rare Candies

Tips: The Talonflame you get from this encounter has the exclusive move Incinerate.