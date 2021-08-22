WWE 2K22 Release Date, 22 New Screenshots and Trailer Released

Many of the questions regarding the release of WWE 2K22 were answered during SummerSlam on Saturday.

2K ran a 30-second trailer and announced the game would release in March 2022. Here is a look at the trailer.

The WWE 2K22 SummerSlam Trailer

It’s not long, but the new trailer shows off several WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio and more. Take a look:





WWE 2K22 Coming March 2022! 👊💥 WWE 2K22. It Hits 👊 Different 💥Coming MARCH 2022! More details coming January 2022.

There are some solid sequences in the brief preview, and even more in the screenshots I’ve taken below. Take a look at 22 screengrabs from the trailer.

22 New WWE 2K22 Screenshots

WWE 2K22 SmackDown Arena

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Ricochet

Ricochet

Bayley

Finn Balor

Finn Balor

Roman Reigns

The Miz

Rhea Ripley

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns

The Kane

The Kane

Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler

Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Some of the visual fidelity from the trailer is lost in the screengrabs. Still, it seems pretty clear these shots come from next-gen consoles. That would confirm the game’s release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. We don’t know if the game will be released on the Gen-4 consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, but that information is likely to come in January, which is the next time we’re likely to see real information on the upcoming title.

The March 2022 Release Date Pushes it Closer to WrestleMania 38

As I mentioned in a previous article, a release date in March or April would push the game closer to WrestleMania 38, which is the biggest show in wrestling.

We’ve never seen the hype for a new WWE 2K22 game run alongside the build-up for WrestleMania; it could be a positive for the event and the game.

With more information expected to arrive in January, there is a chance the next major rollout of information could come with The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

It is a great idea to link the information for the game with the promotion’s biggest events, and if things happen the way they’re lining up, we could see each pay-per-view from January and February be the host of the latest information.

The WWE 2K22 Features We’re Waiting to Hear About

If you ask most WWE 2K22 fans, the mode they’re most interested in seeing revealed is GM Mode. It’s an old favorite from previous WWE games that was removed years back.

The mode essentially gives the user the control over running their own promotion. If you’re a traditional sports video game fan, it is similar to franchise mode.

Secondly, I’ve been talking about the potential of a collector mode similar to NBA 2K’s MyTeam. The WWE version could be called MyFaction or MyStable.

Collecting cards that unlock certain wrestlers, attires, perks and arenas would be an amazing addition to the features. Hopefully, the later release date will provide the time the developers need to make this version of WWE 2K22 the best it can be for fans.

