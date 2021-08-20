WWE 2K22: 3 Things You Can Bet On After Seeing the Edge Screenshot

Finally…WWE Games has come back…to social media.

On Thursday, the WWE Games Twitter account dropped some long-awaited media on the upcoming WWE 2K22 game featuring Hall-of-Famer, the Rated-R Superstar, Edge.

In case you haven’t seen the screens, take a look:

Who’s ready for The Biggest Party of The Summer? We know we are! Tune in to #SummerSlam for more #WWE2K22. Don’t miss it! 👊 💥#ItHitsDifferent pic.twitter.com/NXg1pcF3mb — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 19, 2021

We thought that image might be the only one, but moments later, the Twitter account dropped a second image.

Here is a look at the Twitter reaction to the long-awaited screenshots.

ThisGenGaming immediately showed love to the obviously improved render over the outdated one we’d been seeing in recent WWE 2K games.

Goodbye nightmare fuel Edge from WWE 2K19/2K20. Never come back again. #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/NYBYQ6Qm5J — ThisGenGaming (@ThisGenGamingYT) August 19, 2021

The Smackdown Hotel launched this real-life GIF of Edge during his monumental entrance last month when WWE returned to a live audience.

Dr. Gorilla Nuts, one of the top custom-content creators in the WWE 2K community was clearly intrigued by the Edge screenshot.

It’s going to be a blast to see what creators like Dr. Gorilla Nuts do with the next version of WWE 2K22.

The screenshots sent mostly positive vibes through the WWE 2K community. After seeing the Edge screens and based on what I’ve observed from 2K, there are few things that seem like safe bets relating to WWE 2K22.

1 – You Can Bet on WWE 2K22 Being a Next-Gen Release

Take a good, hard look at those screenshots of Edge. Based on the lighting and shaders in these images, I can almost promise you these screens came from a next-gen console.

More than likely, it was on PlayStation 5. The visual fidelity here is apparent and that’s the first reason you can expect WWE 2K22 to be on next-gen consoles.

The second, and perhaps most important aspect is still yet to be officially announced. I wrote earlier this week, I strongly believe WWE 2K22 will not release during its traditional fall window.

Instead, I believe WWE 2K22 will come out closer to WrestleMania 38, which takes place on April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A release just prior to WrestleMania makes sense as gamers and wrestling fans can flock to PSN and the Microsoft store to buy WWE 2K22 after the Showcase of the Immortals has placed a battery in their back.

If my prediction is correct and WWE 2K22 does release next year, the next-gen consoles will have been available for two holiday seasons. That means far more households will have either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Also, we’d be looking at close to 2.5 years since 2K released the last WWE 2K game. In that situation, there is almost no way they would release a game that was ONLY available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X.

There is every reason to believe WWE 2K22 will be a next-gen title.

2 – You Can Bet on Learning When WWE 2K22 Will Release at SummerSlam

No matter if the game comes out in October or sometime next year, we’ll almost certainly going to learn the release date at SummerSlam on Saturday.

The caption associated with the Edge image tells us more info is coming at SummerSlam. At this point, there isn’t much more to say besides a release date before we begin to see a ton of gameplay info and feature details.

It would be a shock if we don’t find out information about the release date at SummerSlam.

3- You Can Bet You’re Likely to See Some Gameplay at SummerSlam

I might be going out on a limb here, but I’m also thinking we might get some sort of extended trailer. We’ve seen the Rey Mysterio trailer earlier this year, but there has been a huge block of time between then and now, and it would seem some sort of moving video is in order.

Especially if the game is still going to release in October, fans will want to see something beyond the image of Edge. If the game doesn’t come out until next year, a snippet would still be nice and plausible.

Stay tuned.

