11 Best Xbox Series X Accessories to Buy

All gamers know that getting a new console into your home is just the beginning. You’re going to eventually need new games, controllers, and a variety of other add ons. With our Best Xbox Series X Accessories list, we’ve got you covered on all the things you need to get you gaming on the next level.
With the size of games these days, expanding your storage space is something you’ll want to do as soon as possible. Unfortunately, only Seagate Storage 2 TB Game Drive is the only one officially approved by Microsoft at this point. It’s a great drive though. It features plug-and-play USB 3.0 that doesn’t require an external power cable. It can hold a ton of titles. And it comes with 2 months of Xbox Game Pass and a 3-year limited warranty.
For years now, Turtle Beach has been one of the premier headset makers on the market for a reason. And it’s easy to see why when a product like the Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset is so good yet very affordable. The wireless Xbox headset touts the company’s Superhuman Hearing Mode that ensures you’ll hear everything around you in-game. It features a sizeable flip-to-mute mic that is exceptionally convenient and clear. And it’s super comfortable too thanks to its plush soft ear cushions.
The Stealth 600s are wireless thanks to a mini-USB transmitter, which is obviously ideal. Game and chat volume is easily adjusted on the side cuff. And with its 15-hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about plugging it in mid-session.
If you take gaming on your Xbox seriously, then it’s almost a must for you to splurge on the Elite Series 2. It features all the bells and whistles to give you the competitive edge you’re no doubt looking for. There are interchangeable thumbsticks. Numerous paddle shapes to ensure comfortability. You can customize and configure the Elite Series 2 to suit your playstyle. It touts a rechargeable battery with around 40 hours of life. And it’s not just compatible with the Xbox Series X and S, but also the Xbox One and Windows PC too. It truly is the cream of the crop in gaming controllers.
If you have friends and family that enjoy games, getting at least a second controller is a must. Unlike the PlayStation 5, Xbox’s Core Controller is already available in a few different styles. And it looks great in them all: Carbon Black, Robot White, Pulse Red, and Shock Blue.
These wireless controllers have incredible battery life that can last up to around 40 hours. They sport upgraded hybrid D-pads that are similar to the Elite Controller’s. There are textured grips for a clean handle. A 3.5mm audio jack is built-in for your audio device of choice. You can set up customized button mapping. And you can plug and play if your batteries go dead thank’s to its USB-C capabilities.
Xbox’s Core controllers are still being powered by AA batteries these days. So to make your life easier, help protect the environment, and most importantly save some cash, you’ll want to invest in the official Xbox Rechargeable Battery. With the included USB-C cable, the battery can be completely charged in under 4 hours. Even when the console itself rests in standby mode. The USB-C cable allows you to game and charge at the same time. And it’s compatible with Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices too.
The PowerA Charging Stand for Xbox is a clean way to store and charge your various Xbox controllers. The package includes an 1100 mAh rechargeable battery, two battery doors to cover Xbox One and Xbox Series X controller models. And a 3.3 foot USB cable for power.
This officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory sports an LED light at its base so that you can verify it’s charging and when it’s finished. There are other versions that can charge two controllers at once, as well as white models to match your Xbox Series S. And it’s backed by a 2-year limited warranty so you don’t have to worry about buying a bust.
If you use your Xbox Series X as an entertainment hub, your likely going to want to pick up the officially licensed PDP Gaming Remote Control. It’s much more comfortable to use for movie and TV browsing than your standard Xbox Core Controller. The buttons are backlit and activate with motion so that it’s easy to use in the dark. And it even plays nice with your television, allowing you to power, volume, and more.
If you ever take your Xbox on the go, this CASEMATIX Protective Travel Case is a must-have Xbox Series X accessory. It features three levels of fabric to protect your console. A ripstop nylon exterior prevents anything from getting in or out, a dense shock absorbing foam layer at the center for protection, and an outer layer of nylon to resist any form of liquid from getting in.
Inside the travel case is space for your console and two foam-fitted controller slots. There are three zippered accessory pockets on the outside for cables, games, headsets, etc. And it sports an adjustable shoulder strap so that you easily tote your system safely around.
In a console’s life span, one of the primary hazards that could endanger it is a subtle one: dust. Over time, dust can slowly make its way into your system’s innards and accumulate. Eventually leading to Xbox Series X possibly overheating due to constricted airflow.
Foamy Lizard solves any potential dust problems with their Xbox Series X Dust Cover. It’s made of soft velvet so you won’t ever have to worry about scratches. It’s liquid repellant. And there’s an opening in the rear for your cables so that it’s never a hassle to take it on or off.
As games start to push the Xbox Series X to its limits, the system itself may become dangerously overworked. So protect your console with this Xbox Series X Vertical Stand with Cooling Fan. It not only cools the system down with its cooling fan, but it also can charge two of your Xbox Series X controllers at the same time thanks to the two included rechargeable batteries. A headset stand is conveniently built-in. As is storage for up to 10 of your favorite Xbox games.
If you have a lot of accessories plugged into your Xbox Series X, this Vertical Stand USB Hub could be the perfect Xbox Series X accessory for you. The stand perfectly fits the new Xbox console and uses a USB that plugs into the back of the device. Once that’s plugged in, the vertical stand then offers four USB 2.0 hubs that you can easily use to connect your various electronics. A cool blue light even glows at the base of the stand to let you know that everything is operational.