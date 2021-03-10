11 Best Xbox Series X Accessories to Buy

For years now, Turtle Beach has been one of the premier headset makers on the market for a reason. And it’s easy to see why when a product like the Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset is so good yet very affordable. The wireless Xbox headset touts the company’s Superhuman Hearing Mode that ensures you’ll hear everything around you in-game. It features a sizeable flip-to-mute mic that is exceptionally convenient and clear. And it’s super comfortable too thanks to its plush soft ear cushions.

The Stealth 600s are wireless thanks to a mini-USB transmitter, which is obviously ideal. Game and chat volume is easily adjusted on the side cuff. And with its 15-hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about plugging it in mid-session.