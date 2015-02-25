20 Best Garden Compost Bins: The Ultimate List

Composters are a great addition to gardens of all sizes. They keep stinky produce scraps out of your kitchen trash, and provide a great addition for your garden soil whether you have flowers, vegetables, or even just window boxes. Finding the best compost bin is really about finding out which one works with your home, your lifestyle and your budget. Someone who lives in the city is going to choose a different composter than someone who lives out in the suburbs or the country with a big yard.

What is Compost? Compost is decomposed plant matter from yard waste such as grass clippings and leaves along with food scraps that eventually turn into “black gold” that you can use as a valuable soil additive. Compost contains macro-nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium as well as micro-nutrients such as sulfur, calcium, iron and zinc. These nutrients not only help make healthy and abundant produce in your garden, they are an important part of our diet as well. When you grow fruits and vegetables with homemade compost you are helping to ensure that you get these same nutrients in your own diet. Compost also contains beneficial insects, bacteria and fungi, which all play a part in helping plants absorb nutrients, establish strong root systems and withstand pests. Compost also helps soil maintain proper moisture and temperature levels, saving you time in the long run because plants grown in well composted soil do not need to be watered as often.



Watch a video about how to compost here.



Composters come in three main styles: Tumblers, Bins, and Portable. Each of these styles has the same end goal in mind, which is to effectively and efficiently turn food and yard waste into black gold.

Tumblers are a good choice for anyone with a small yard that cannot dedicate a large area to composting. They are above ground containers that can be turned or tumbled periodically to ensure even decomposition. They usually have two separate collection bins so that when one becomes full, you can seal it for anaerobic decomposition while filling the other. Anaerobic decomposition means that no air touches the compost while it is processing, which can speed up the process.

Bin style composters can either be aerobic, with air holes or vents to allow air circulation, or anaerobic. Bin composters are generally large in size and are meant to stay put in one place.

Portable composters are great for renters or for anyone who wants to be able to move their compost pile around the yard from year to year. They also tend to be less expensive, easy to set up, and less visually obstructive than permanent bins.

In this article I will go over the top 20 best composters of 2017. This extensive list includes composters of every style listed above. Items 1-5 are tumblers, 6-10 are bins, and 11-15 are portable. You will also find some truly uniquely designed composters in items 16-20, including some that can be used in urban areas, even if you don’t have a yard! There is something for everyone here, no matter how much space you have or what your budget is. If you do not see a composter you love and want to check out more options, click here to browse garden composters.

Tumbler Composters

Tumblers are designed to take most of the hard work out of composting. By rotating or tumbling the in, you mix your green and brown waste materials together effortlessly and provide an optimal environment for composting. Tumblers do not take up much space in your yard or on a patio, and they can be easily hosed off and moved if needed in between loads. Some tumblers come with only one chamber, while others have two chambers so that you can fill one while leaving one sealed for quicker composting.

1. Best Inexpensive Tumbler: Yimby Tumbler Composter

Tumbler composters are a good option if you have a yard with some space and for small to medium sized families with a fair amount of food waste to dispose of. They make it easy on you, all you have to do is spin the composter on its axis and your compost is mixed and aerated at the same time. The best models have two compartments so that you can fill one up while the other is processing. The Yimby has a capacity of five cubic feet.

Price: $84.54 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy to clean

Two week turnover time for finished compost

Adjustable air vents to control moisture level

Cons:

Requires some assembly

Wetter scraps might clump together inside the bin

Sometimes drips

2. Best Extra Large Double Barrel Tumbler: Lifetime Dual Compost Tumbler

The Lifetime Dual Composter is very large, with a total capacity of 100 gallons. It is constructed of super durable UV-protected high-density polyethylene (HDPE) which absorbs and retains heat for faster processing. It has two bins so that you can cycle your composting, and even has easy to use red/green indicators to show which side is currently full, and which is being used for depositing your daily scraps. I have personally seen this composter in action and found it to be completely odorless, easy to use and very sturdy.

Price: $239.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Sturdy and well balanced

Aerated internal bar mixes compost more effectively and prevents clumping

Two sliding doors for easy harvest

Cons:

Metal components are prone to rust

More expensive

The unit is large, you need a lot of space in the yard for it

3. Best Small Space Tumbler: Envirocycle’s The Most Beautiful Composter in the World

Envirocycle may be tooting their own horn by calling this “The Most Beautiful Composter in the World,” but in a sea of ugly bins that tend to look like oversized trash cans, this composter does have an attractive and super functional design. Instead of eing built on a frame, this composter sits on the ground with a base that is equipped with rollers to make tumbling smooth and easy. The capacity of this single drum composter is 35 gallons, making it on the smaller side and perfect for balconies, porches or small yards. If you want a larger capacity you can purchase multiple composters and have them each in various stages of decomposition. This way you can make sure you always have compost ready to go in your garden as needed.

This composter comes with a five year warranty and is made in the USA out of food safe, BPA and rust free, UV and antioxidant protected materials. The HDPE material used to make this composter is all recycled materials, and it goes though an 11 stage filtration process to ensure the finest quality, safest and purest material. This composter makes both solid compost as well as compost tea, which can be harvested directly from the base.

Price: $229.99 with free shipping

Watch an unboxing video here.

Pros:

Attractive and sleek design

No assembly required

Makes compost and compost tea

Made in the USA with excellent customer service

Cons:

Only comes with one bin (but you can buy multiples and combine)

On the more expensive side

Smaller capacity than other options

4. Best Small Double Barrel Tumbler: Hot Frog Dual Body Tumbling Composter

The Hot Frog composter is a nice mid sized option for anyone who wants an easy to use, elevated dual chambered composter that won’t take up too much space in the yard. This composter has two drums which hold about 20 gallons each, for a total capacity of 27 gallons or five cubic feet. The barrels are constructed of a durable BPA free recycled polyethylene that will not degrade under sunlight. The frame is made of galvanized steel and is rust resistant. The Hot fog also features aeration holes and deep fins to break up any clumps inside of the chamber and ensure even, efficient decomposition. Assembly is easy, as each tumbler comes in one piece and the frame goes together quickly with just a few screws.

Price: $169 with free shipping

Watch an in depth review video here.

Pros:

Two chambers so you can leave one to compost while filling the other

Durable construction with BPA free, UV resistant material tumblers and galvanized, rust resistant steel frame

Extra deep fins to break up clumps and aeration holes to provide oxygen

Cons:

Aeration holes means some debris may fall out and attract pests

Not very large capacity

Doors always face downward when resting so you need two hands to empty compost into the bin

5. Best Tumbler On Wheels: Kotulas 50 Gallon Wheeled Compost Tumbler

This tumbler composter from Kotulas has an easy to use design that allows you to transport it around the yard whenever you need. This means you can process your compost in one spot and roll it right over to your garden to empty it out, which is so much easier than dumping into a wagon or wheelbarrow and then transporting it! The frame is constructed of heavy duty steel for maximum strength, and the composter itself has a large 50 gallon capacity. The construction also allows for air circulation in order to speed up your composting.

Price: $129.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Not very expensive

Large capacity

Heavy duty frame and wheels

Easy to move from one spot to another

Cons:

Aeration holes means some debris may fall out and attract pests

Only one chamber

Wheels are plastic and not super rugged

Bin Style Garden Composters

Bin style composters are what you probably picture in your head when you think of a garden composter. They are stationary and designed to handle a heavy duty load of compostable materials. If you have a lot of leaves, grass clippings, or yard waste, it is great to have a bin composter because they act faster than a plain compost pile. This is because the enclosed walls and lid trap the heat that compost creates, so it “cooks” more quickly. Keep in mind that in order to work efficiently, you do need to turn the compost inside of your bins every few days, but with a tool like a compost aerator this is a quick and easy job.

6. Best Customer Favorite Composter: Algreen Soil Saver Classic Compost Bin

The Algreen is a stationary, closed composter with a 13.5 cubic foot capacity. This style of composter is good for larger families or if you will be composting yard waste like leaves and grass in addition to food scraps. Stationary composters retain moisture really well and don’t attract as many bugs as other styles because they are closed off from the elements. This compost bin from Algreen is inexpensive and sturdy, and with over over 300 four to five star reviews on Amazon.com, it is definitely a customer favorite.

Price: $99.74 with free shipping

Watch an assembly video here

Pros:

Very well insulated

Made of 100% recycled materials

Large top opening for easy access

Two sliding doors on the bottom for easy harvest

Cons:

May attract pests that can dig, like mice or gophers

Takes six to eight weeks to process

More labor intensive

7. Best Composter and Garden in One: Cedar Keyhole Elevated Raised Bed Garden With Integrated Composter by Gardener’s Supply Company

This unique design from Gardner’s Supply Company is unlike any other bin style composter. The compost bin itself is part of a U-shaped raised bed garden, so that the compost tea that it produces is delivered directly to your plants’ roots, without any need to transport it. This composter is the most maintenance free model we have found, and helps you produce great produce or flowers with very little effort. The U shaped design makes it easy to access the bin as well, even when you have a garden overflowing with plants!

Price: $499

Pros:

Unique design allows for hassle free, easy composting

de

livers nutrients directly to plants' roots

livers nutrients directly to plants’ roots Easy to reach keyhole design

Made in the USA

Cons:

No reviews on Amazon.com

Assembly required

Relatively expensive

8. Best Inexpensive Composter: Redmon Green Culture 65-Gallon Compost Bin

At less than $60, this compost bin from Redmon proves that you do not have to spend a lot of money for a durable, rugged composter. This bin is made of a weather resistant plastic resin and includes ventilation holes on all four sides to allow for good air flow. The lid is a convenient lift off design for easy access and easy cleaning in between loads. There are also four access doors on the bottom of the bin so that you do not have to move it in order to harvest compost from the bottom of the pile.

Price: $57.94 with free shipping



Watch a video of this composter in action here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Access doors on all sides for easy harvesting

Durable, rugged design and construction

Cons:

Not as large capacity as other bin style composters

Some assembly required

Air holes may attract pests

9. Best Large and Inexpensive Compost Bin: Exaco Eco-King Polypropylene Composter

If you are looking for a compost bin that won’t break the bank but still has a large capacity, this 110-gallon square bin is a perfect choice. At only $90, it is one of the cheapest on this list but it still has some great features that make it easy to use and effective. The bin itself is made of 100% recycled UV-resistant polypropylene and it has two easy access flaps on top for dumping scraps in. There is an easy access door on the bottom for harvesting compost as well. The green color of this bin makes it easy to camouflage in the garden as well, so it won’t stick out and be an eyesore.

Price: $89.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Extra large capacity

Very inexpensive

UV-resistant and durable construction

Cons:

Only one access point for harvesting compost

Reviewers found it hard to maintain a perfect square footprint after assembly

Some assembly required

10. Best Super Sized Compost Bin: Exaco Juwel Austrian 187 Gallon Compost Bin

If you need a seriously large compost bin for grass clippings, leaves, yard waste as well as kitchen scraps, this 187 gallon bin from Exaco is as big as it gets. If you want any bigger than this you may have to go with an open style compost pile. This bin is made in Austria out of recycled plastic. It has a unique design with an active aeration system to provide superior air flow to your compost. There is a locking lid to keep animals out, and a easy access panel on the bottom to harvest your compost. Reviewers noted that they have had successful compost production with this bin without having to turn it with an aerator.

Price: $230.91 with free shipping

Pros:

Super large capacity

Durable and well designed for stability

Animal-proof locking doors

Cons:

Only one bottom door to harvest compost

Requires some assembly

Cannot be filled one handed

Portable Composters

Portable composters can be a great solution for both small and large yards. If you have a small yard and want to save your grass from being killed in one spot, you can use a portable bin to move the compost pile around after each load. If you have a very large yard with ons of compost, portable bins can also be a great solution because they allow you much more flexibility than stationary bins, and they can often be expanded in size as well. Portable bins are not recommended if you are going to be composting on a patio or balcony however, because the open air design may attract pests if you are adding food scraps in to the mix.

11. Most Inexpensive Compost Bin: Presto Geobin Composting System

The Presto Geobin is an open composting system and is great for leaves, grass and yard waste in addition to produce scraps. The Geobin has a huge capacity and is adjustable to around three feet in diameter, with a max capacity of 15 cubic feet. The vent holes around the composter allow air flow, and the black color retains heat well.

Price: $31.99

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Lightweight, easy assembly

More attractive than a leaf pile!

Easy to add water with a hose if needed

Cons:

Takes longer to process than closed systems because compost dries out quickly

You have to build up layers for effective composting, it is not as easy as just throwing in scraps

Open system may attract pests

12. Best Mesh Compost Bin: Fiskars Ecobin

The Ecobin is made out of a durable mesh with a plastic lid that keeps critters out. The bottom is open to allow worms access to your compost. It is super lightweight and easy to move around the yard in between loads, and has a capacity of 10 cubic feet. This bin has an open bottom design for easy access for worms and microbes to speed up the composting process. It is collapsible and spring-loaded for super easy set up and take down.

Price: $45.82

Watch a review video here

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to use

Mesh walls maximize airflow

Spring-loaded design makes for easy aerating

Cons:

Fabric may stretch and warp over time

May attract flies and pests

Compost must be built up in layers

13. Best Wooden Compost Bin: Greenes Fence Cedar Wood Composter

This cedar compost bin from Greenes Fence is the best of both worlds when it comes to portability and durable construction. It is made of cedar boards, posts and spacers that slide together effortlessly with only one tool, a rubber mallet, needed for assembly. The standard bin is almost 175 gallons capacity, making it one of the largest on this list. You can also purchase a separate add-on kit to create a two, three or more custom composting system. This way you can have different piles at various stages of decomposition at one time. The slide-on boards make it easy to add new material and remove finished compost, as well as provide adequate air flow to the entire pile. They also make disassembly a breeze, so you can move your bins to different areas in between loads if you want.

Price: $119.97 with free shipping

Pros:

Assembly and disassembly is simple and easy

Attractive wooden design

You can add-on additional bins for a custom system

Cons:

Open air design may attract pests

Very heavy when assembled, must be disassembled to move

Cannot harvest compost from the bottom

14. Best Wire Compost Bin: Spring Gardener Kitchen Waste Composter with Stakes and Cover

This wire bin may look like a dog kennel, but it is actually a portable and lightweight compost bin. This bin has an easy to set up folding design and it comes with six stakes for added stability. There is also a waterproof cover included to keep rain out and heat in while you are composting. This is a relatively large bin with over 15 cubic feet of space. It has an easy access door on the bottom for harvesting, and can easily be combined side by side with multiple bins for a custom system.

Price: $56.58

Pros:

Easy to set up and take down

Comes with rust proof stakes and waterproof cover

Very Inexpensive

Cons:

No reviews on amazon

Open air design may attract pests

Not as sturdy as stationary bins

15. Best Simple Composter: Riverstone Industries Composter Sack

It does not get any simpler and easier than this compost sack from Riverstone Industries. This sack is super inexpensive, can be used anywhere and can easily be transported around the yard in betwen loads or even while in use. It is constucted of a rot proof material so it can be used for many years of composting, and has a pull cord locking system to keep pests out. You can select either 60 gallons or 100 gallons.

Price: $34.97

Watch a manufacturer’s video here

Pros:

Easy to use and transport

Very inexpensive

Easy to mix compost, just lift and shake

Cons:

Animals may chew through material

Does not provide great air circulation

Liquids may leak out of the sack during composting

Unique Garden Composters

The last five items on this list are garden composters that are truly unique. Instead of your typical large and bulky composter, many of these unique composters can be used indoors or outdoors and even in an urban environment. Just because you do not have a big yard does not mean you cannot create your own compost and compost teaf or your garden!

16. Worm Factory 360 Worm Composter

Worm composters or worm bins use worms to help the composting process along. The worms eat the food waste and excrete casings, which are one of the richest soil fertilizers around. You can also easily harvest compost tea from worm composters, which is great to add when you are watering your plants for an extra nutrient boost. The Worm Factory 360 is the most complete vermicomposting kit out there for beginners and includes everything you need to get started with vermiculture. Best of all, you can use this system indoors or outdoors so it would be good for someone who doesn’t have a lot of yard space. You can even buy a set of ready to go red worms to go with your composter – no need to go digging in the dirt to find worms!

Price: $96.07 with free shipping

Watch a video on how to set up and initial worm feeding here

Pros:

Odor-free, can be used indoors

Very low maintenance

Kit comes with everything you need to get started, including worm tea collector tray, how-to DVD and guide, and worm bedding

Cons:

Does not come with worms (Buy worms here)

May leak

Cannot compost citrus (it is harmful to the worms)

17. Chef’s Star 3 Tray Composter

The Chef’s Star 3 tray worm composting system is a cheaper alternative to the Worm Factory kit. It comes with an organic and compostable coconut fiber mat and a simple instruction guide. It is incredibly easy to use, just fill up the top most tray and the worms will migrate up to the scraps and feast! Make sure to get your red wriggler worms to go with your composter as well so that you can set it up upon arrival.

Price: $70 with free shipping

Watch a how-to and set up video here.

Pros:

Made of 100% recycled plastic

Smaller footprint for indoor use

Odor free

Cons:

Does not come with bedding or worms

May leak over time

Takes some maintenance, trays must be rotated

18. SCD Probiotics All Seasons Indoor Bokashi Composter Kit

The SCD Probiotics kit uses a system called “Bokashi.” Bokashi is a Japanese composting technique that uses microbes to ferment food waste and speed up the composting process. You can harvest compost tea from this system but the solid waste will need to go through a second composting cycle, either buried outside in the yard or in an enclosed composter. Each SCD kit comes with a compost barrel with a spigot for easy harvesting of compost tea, a strainer for draining excess moisture, and a bag of soil inoculate. The capacity is .67 cubic feet per kit.

Price: $59.44 with free shipping

Pros:

Can compost meat scraps and bones

Odor-free, can be used indoors

Easy to harvest compost tea

Watch a video about Bokashi composting here.

Cons:

Very small capacity

Solid waste must go through a second phase of composting

Some reviewers had issues with warped lids

19. Food Cycler Indoor Kitchen Composter

An electric composter such as the Food Cycler is about as easy as it gets. You do not have to do anything other than fill it up and turn it on, and in as little as three hours you have ready to use compost. It does take a bit of planning, for example you should not load it up completely with potato skins or bread crusts because so much starch may gum up the system. The Food Cycler has 2.5 cubic feet of capacity and can compost meat and bone scraps in addition to vegetable waste. The end product from the Food Cycler is not the same thing as typical garden compost however, it is more similar to mulch. Still, this machine produces quick results and is great for anyone living in a small space that cannot do traditional composting.

Price: $299 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Super fast processing time

Does not require additives or enzymes

Composts meat and bone

Food basket is removable and dishwasher safe

Cons:

The process is more of a dehydration than a true composting, so it may attract pests to your garden

Loud volume

Lots of moving parts that may break or wear out

You have to buy replacement filters

20. Algreen Food and Pet Waste Solar Digester

The Algreen Solar Digester is a completely unique system because it makes it possible to compost pet waste. No more doggie doo doo bags! Just bury the lower portion into your garden or lawn and fill it up with food scraps, yard waste and pet waste. You do not have to empty this system out, the scraps decompose inside and drain right out into the surrounding soil. This system is great for fertilizing lawns or flower gardens, but keep in mind that you would not want to feed your vegetable garden with compost made from pet waste.

Price: $151.09 with free shipping

Pros:

Decorative terra cotta top fits in with lawn decor

Maintenance-free

Easy disposal for pet waste

Locking lid to deter pests

Cons:

Compost is not usable for food plants like vegetables or fruit trees

May attract flies

Difficult to move

