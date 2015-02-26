Top 20 Best Kitchen Compost Bins

Composting is a great solution for anyone who is looking to reduce their environmental impact and the amount of food that gets wasted. Composting is the ultimate recycling – You take your leftover food scraps, everything from pulp from juicing, to scraps like onion peels, to leftover spaghetti, and turn it into rich, nutrient dense soil for your garden. Composting is not just for country and suburb dwellers, though. If you live in the city, you can still compost. Vermicuture, or worm composting, allows you to create a finished product called “compost tea” right in your apartment or on a balcony. Compost tea is a nutrient rich solution to add to your watering can for house plants or that pot of herbs on your windowsill. Or, you can bring your scraps to a local composting site such as a community garden, university research center, or even a composting center at a landfill.

Collecting food scraps for outdoor composting is great for your garden, but unless you have a proper compost bin on your counter it can attract flies and stink up your kitchen. Compost pails come in all different sizes, styles and prices, so it is easy to find one that matches your home decor while still being functional. With a compost pail in your kitchen, you don’t have to worry about emptying your scraps into your outdoor compost bin or pile after every meal. You can let the scraps build up to fill the pail without worrying about attracting flies, pests and bad smells into your home.

We have sifted through hundreds of customer reviews reviews and even tested a few models at home to bring you the 20 best home compost bins on the market in 2017. The bins on this list come in three main styles:

Countertop compost bins are stylish, easy access compost pails that go right on your countertop for easy access.

Under sink bins are usually larger and may not look as nice, but they mount under your sink or in a kitchen cabinet.

Worm composters and Bokashi composters offer the whole package, allowing you to deposit your scraps directly into the worm bin and harvest compost tea in a few weeks time.

Read on to see our favorite picks for the best kitchen compost bins of 2017. You might also want to check out our article on the best outdoor garden compost bins for sale. If you do not see anything you love, click here to browse all kitchen compost bins.

1. Full Circle Fresh Air Countertop Compost Collector

The Full Circle Fresh Air Countertop Compost Collector has a unique design that maximizes airflow to your kitchen waste. Maximum airflow makes scraps dry out faster, keeping nasty liquid from pooling up on the bottom. This means less bad smells, less flies, and less clean up. This bin opens easily with the push of a button, so you can easily use it one handed. It is made of eco friendly recycled plastic and steel and comes in three colors – Green Slate (shown in photo), Black and White, Ruby Red. You can also get this compost container in a smaller size, slightly under one gallon. This size is nice if you produce less compost but still want a compost bin that increases airflow and prevents odors. Full Circle also makes compostable liner bags that make clean up even easier, and this compost bin comes with five bags included.

Price: $22.64



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Minimizes smell with maximized air flow

Does not attract flies, without having to use a charcoal filter

Dishwasher safe

Large 2.5 gallon capacity

Cons:

Large footprint on your counter

Plastic material may wear out quicker than ceramic or metal

Lots of parts so it may be harder to clean if there are any leaks

You have to buy liner bags, there is no inner bucket

2. Norpro Ceramic Compost Keeper

The Norpro Ceramic Compost Keeper has the timeless, recognizable design of a classic kitchen compost bin. This crock comes in three colors: Black, Red, and White to match any kitchen. The vent holes on the lid may seem like they would attract flies, but Norpro sells a charcoal filter that you insert into the lid which actually prevents any odors from escaping. I have personally used this compost bin and found that odors were never an issue. You can use this compost bin with or without compostable bag liners. It is easy to wash and dishwasher safe if you choose not to use liners.

Price: $16.49



Watch a video review here.

Pros:

Classic design

Small counter top footprint

Charcoal filters prevent odors

Cons:

Wet compost may pool up at the bottom

Made of a breakable material

Ceramic lid is not air tight

3. Gardener’s Supply Rustic Kitchen Compost Crock

This rustic red crock is going to be an attractive addition to your kitchen counter. It has a spacious capacity of five quarts and is made out of durable steel with a rustic ceramic finish. The bail handle with wooden grip adds a nice touch to this lovely crock. You will need to keep the lid filled with charcoal filters to prevent odors from escaping the vent holes and keep flies from getting in. One filter comes included with the crock when you buy it. This compost bin can be used with or without compostable liners, and it is dishwasher safe.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Attractive, rustic look

Made of durable steel

Dishwasher safe

Easy to open one handed

Cons:

Would not fit in with all decorating styles

Wet scraps may form a pool on the bottom which can smell

Has a narrow top, making it harder to empty compost out

Some reviewers had chipping enamel after multiple washes

4. Chef’n EcoCrock Counter Compost Bin

The EcoCrock is one of the most popular kitchen compost bins on this list. This is a sleek and modern compost bin with a vented lid with that filters odor with charcoal filters. The lid is larger than most other crocks so make sure to get the charcoal filters that are specially made for this model. This compost bin is made of durable and clean looking ceramic with a cute lid that lets you know what is inside. The best feature of the EcoCrock is that it has a removable plastic pail that you can easily pull out to empty scraps. This makes it super easy to take the trip from kitchen to compost pile without having to carry a heavy bin, or have to purchase disposable bags for your compost. The bucket’s shape allows scraps to effortlessly fall out, along with any liquids that may pool on the bottom, so you never have to touch them. The capacity is slightly smaller than other models at three quarts, making this a perfect choice for small spaces or anyone who does not create a ton of scraps each day.

Price: $28.76



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Sleek and modern design

Odor free with the use of special sized charcoal filters

Easy to empty and clean

Filters can last for many months each

Reviewers mentioned that the plastic in does not discolor or absorb odors over time

Cons:

Smaller capacity than other bins

Some reviewers had issues with the lid not fitting tightly

The lid is plastic, not ceramic like the main container, so it looks a bit cheap

5. Food Cycler Platinum Indoor Food Recycler and Kitchen Compost Container

The Food Cycler is the most high tech of all kitchen compost bins. It allows you to not only store scraps for your compost pile, but reduce all of your kitchen scraps into small, easy to manage pieces. This speeds up the composting process and gives you access to your “black gold” that much faster. The Food Cycler will automatically convert your scraps, everything from vegetables and fruit to meat and bones, into a viable soil amendment. The scraps that come out of the Food Cycler are reduced in size by almost 90% of the original volume. You can either use these scraps directly in a soil garden, or you cam dump them into an outdoor compost bin to finish the composting process. Food Cycler is electric and requires no effort on your part other than filling the tub and pressing a button. It is completely odorless with no venting, draining or additives required, and the whole process takes less than three hours to complete. Cleaning is a breeze, and the tub is dishwasher safe.

Price: $349.99 with free shipping



Watch a demo here.

Pros:

Speeds up the composting process

Easy to empty the holding cartridge

Hands free operation

Can handle animal products, unlike traditional composting

Cons:

Not a very large capacity

Must be operated frequently in order to prevent smell

Takes up a lot of counter space

6. OXO Good Grips Compost Bin

OXO is a well known and respected brand in kitchen ware, and their compost bin is just as good as you would expect. It is conveniently sized and the design allows for easy every day use, the lid flips open easily and locks shut to seal in odors, and its smooth interior walls prevent food from sticking and makes cleaning easy. The OXO Good Grips Compost Bin also comes with a contoured bottom and removable lid to make emptying easier, and a rotating handle for easy transport to your outdoor compost bin. It comes in two color combinations – White and Green as shown, or Grey and Tan. You can use compostable liner bags, but this unit is so easy to clean that it may not be necessary for you.

Price: $19.99



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Medium sized capacity, doesn’t need to be emptied daily

Small foot print, 7″x7″

Keeps odors in

Designed for easy use and cleaning

Cons:

Made out of plastic

Does not have ventilation so may attract flies

Not good for a large family

7. Kitchen Compost Caddy Under Sink Mounted Compost System with Compost Bag Storage

The Kitchen Compost Caddy is a large, sturdy compost collector that is perfect for large families or anyone who cooks a lot and creates more compost than counter top containers can handle. It has a large capacity of two gallons and stores conveniently out of sight under your sink. The lid needs to be lined with a carbon filter to prevent odors and fruit flies, and it is a good idea to use compostable liner bags with this system. Because the capacity is so large, your compost might sit in the bin for longer than it would with a smaller collector. Luckily, this system comes with a storage container to conveniently hold a box of liners right underneath the bin. Some more cool features of this compost caddy include a magnetic vented lid that clicks and locks when you open it, so there is no chance of food waste falling on the lid and making a mess. The caddy mounts to the cabinet door on both the top and bottom of the pail so that it will not bang on the cabinet door when opening or closing the door.

Price: $67.75



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Out of sight, mounts inside of your kitchen cabinet

Large capacity at two gallons, twice the size of most other options

Comes in multiple sizes

Super sturdy construction

Easy to access compostable liner bags

Cons:

Requires installation

Very expensive

Not very attractive

May attract bugs under the sink if not used properly

8. Typhoon Compost Caddy

The Typhoon Compost Caddy is another classic and attractive design for your counter top compost bin. It has the classic caddy look but is made of durable metal with a smooth plastic lining and comes in three colors – Summer House Blue (currently unavailable), Red and Black. You will need to use a charcoal filter with this bin to keep smells in and flies out, but it is easy to replace. You have the option of using liner bags or not. Because this bin is made out of smooth materials with a wide mouthed lid it is easy to empty and clean, so they may not be necessary, especially if you empty it often. This is a nice and simple compost pail with no frills, but it is well constructed and does a great job of keeping compost in and odors out. This bin has a 2/6 quart capacity, making it one of the smallest on this list.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

Small footprint on your countertop

Comes in many colors

Made out of durable and easy to clean metal

Very simple and straightforward design

Lid fits very snugly

Cons:

Insert is considerably smaller than outer bin

Can attract flies if not emptied often

Lacquer may chip if put in dishwasher

9. Bosmere Slim Kitchen Compost Caddy

The Bosmere Slim Kitchen Compost Caddy fits neatly in your kitchen cabinets or under the sink, instead of on top of your counter. This caddy saves valuable counter space and is great for a small kitchen, but still has a large storage capacity of 2.4 gallons. The body is eco-friendly as well, as it is made of recycled plastic. This caddy will require you to use a special sized charcoal filter (square instead of round), and because it is so skinny it is best to use liner bags. That way, you don’t have to worry about getting into the tight space to wash it out every time you empty it.

Price: $12.66

Pros:

Does not take up much counter space

Large capacity of 2.4 gallons

Made of recycled plastic

Hinged lid with charcoal filter that snaps shut to prevent odors

Cons:

Not very attractive

Made of plastic which may absorb odors

Does not come with a mounting kit to put it in the door of kitchen cabinets

Requires liners and charcoal filter

pulp from juicing



10. YukChuk Compost Bin

The YukChuk is another compost bin option that mounts to your kitchen cabinet under the sink, eliminating the need to use up counter space for your compost. Although it is not a very stylish option, it is hidden out of sight and it is very durable and easy to use. The main benefit of the YukChuk as opposed to most other compost bins is that it does not require a charcoal filter. It comes with twin lid locks to create an airtight seal between the lid and the bin, preventing odors from escaping and reducing fruit flies without the need for constantly replacing filters. Because of this feature you may also choose to eliminate the use of liner bags without much of a consequence, other than more frequent washing or rinsing out of the container. The lid opens towards you, so it is easy to use one handed and you do not have to worry about it snapping shut and spilling compost all over the place. The Yukchuk also comes with a guarantee for as long as you own it, and is dishwasher safe. With a 1.5 gallon capacity, it is fairly large as well.

Price: $24.95

Watch a how-to video here.

Pros:

Dishwasher safe

Comes with a warranty

Very tight seal between bucket and hinge to prevent flies and odors

One-handed use for easy dumping of waste without spillage

Cons:

Made of plastic

May attract bugs under the sink if used improperly

Not as large capacity as other kitchen cabinet compost bins

11. {POST}MODERN Compostable Compost Bin Starter Kit

The PostModern composting system is unlike any others on this list. Instead of a stationary bin that must be cleaned every time you empty it out, this system uses recycled cardboard to create compostable containers that can be dumped in your compost bin right along with your scraps. PostModern sent me a starter kit to test out and I have really enjoyed it. I cook just about all of my family’s meals at home, so we have quite a large compost pile and usually end up emptying our small compost bowl every day. The PostModern container holds 1.25 gal of scraps, so I was able to go a few days before emptying it.

As an experiment, I tried emptying and reusing the container a few times before composting it. It held up very well, only starting to look like it was disintegrating a bit when I dumped some really wet leftover oatmeal inside. The lid is not 100% air tight but I did not have any issues with flies, and there was no noticeable odor either. One more neat feature of this compost bin is that it is designed to face you at a slight angle when mounted under your kitchen cabinet, making it easier to access and dump in scraps. At $10.50 for a set of four, this system is surprisingly affordable as well. I enjoyed using this compost system and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a sustainable option for their home compost.

Price: $10.49

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

No odors and does not attract flies

Made of recycled materials

Can be composted at home or in municipal landfills (Green Bin ready)

Relatively large capacity

Cons:

Large footprint on your counter if you do not mount it under a cabinet

Material starts to soften when wet

Lid is not airtight when full

Can get expensive if you empty it often

12. MULE Kitchen Countertop Compost Bin

This compost caddy from MULE is super cute and combines the timeless look of copper with the durability and easy maintenance of stainless steel. With a 1.3 gallon capacity, it is a perfect mid size compost bin that can work for both small and large spaces. The lid is airtight and holds a charcoal filter, and this bin can be used with or without liner bags.

Price: $32.16

Pros:

Cute and classic design to fit in with any kitchen decor

Small footprint with relatively large capacity

Airtight lid prevents odors and flies

Durable stainless steel is non breakable and easy to clean

Cons:

Wet compost may form pools on the bottom

Included bag liners may not be large enough

Copper coating may discolor over time

13. Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin

The Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin is Amazon.com’s number one best selling indoor compost bin. This bin is sweet and simple, with all of the features you need and none of the ones you don’t. It has a fairly large capacity at 1.3 gallons, and is constructed of durable stainless steel that is easy to clean, won’t absorb odors and looks great in any decor. The lid is super tight fitting so that no odors escape, and there is a charcoal filter inside of the lid to ensure absolute freshness. This bin can be used with or without bag liners, and some reviewers noted that even without a charcoal filter it is very effective.

Price: $22.95



Watch a review video here

Pros:

Attractive, modern look

Made of durable and rust proof stainless steel

Dishwasher safe and easy to clean

Cons:

Not as large as some other options

Wet compost may form a liquid pool on the bottom of the bin

Handle is not super strong

14. CompoKeeper Kitchen Compost Bin

The CompoKeeper kitchen compost bin takes all of the best features from great compost collectors and combines them into one easy to use, high capacity bin that looks great in any kitchen. It comes in four colors: Black, white, red and green. This massive six gallon compost bin looks like any other pedal operated waste bin, but it has some really cool features that make it perfect for compost. First of all it is the perfect size for a kitchen compost collector for any large family – six gallons. This size means you will only have to empty it periodically, even if you cook for your family on a daily basis. The foot pedals are really handy, giving you hands free access when it is time to dump scraps in or empty the bin. Since it is so large, we definitely recommend always using compostable bag liners with this bin. There is a patented mechanism inside of the bin to hold liner bags in place to prevent messes. Finally, this bin also features a vented lid with replaceable charcoal filters to prevent odors and never attract flies. Each bin comes with 12 liners and two filters to start you off right. Make sure to buy the CompoKeeper brand filters and bags so that you can be sure they will fit.

Price: $79.67



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Nice looking design will fit in any kitchen

Vented lid with filter prevents odors

Biggest capacity of any model we have seen

Patented liner holders keep bags in place to prevent mess

Cons:

Moving parts inside makes this bin more vulnerable to breaking

More expensive than most other bins

You must buy CompoKeeper brand filters and liner bags

15. Big Green Compost Bucket

If you are looking for a basic compost in with a large capacity, the Big Green Compost Bucket is perfect for you. This bucket has a gigantic five gallon capacity, but it takes compost collection one step further than standard platic buckets with an easy to screw onand off lid. The lid keeps odors in and flies out, and is simple to operate one handed. The pail itslef is made from recycled high density polyethylene and it has a wire bail handle for easy transport. This bucket could go in a kitchen cabinet or in the garage for easy access,and with such a large capacity it does not need to be emptied very often.

Price: $36.95

Pros:

Extra large capacity, does not need to be emptied often

Screw on lid is airtight to prevent flies

Made of recycled materials

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Extra large capacity means food may start to break down in the bucket, leading to odors

Not very attractive

16. Exaco Compost Bin

This compost bin from Exaco is a cute caddy that looks like a miniature green municipal recycling bin. It features a convenient handle, super wide opening, a snap-shut lid and carbon filter to prevent odors, and an extra large capacity at 2.4 gallons. This is a large bin that would be great for a big family or anyone who cooks at home and produces a lot of food waste as a result. This bin is made from high density polyethylene and is dishwasher safe. It an easily be mounted to the wall or inside of a kitchen cabinet. Since this bin is so large, it is recommended that you use compostable liner bags to prevent odors from sticking to the plastic and liquids from building up on the bottom. You also will need to purchase specially sized carbon filters to fit the extra large lid.

Price: $25.07



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Extra large capacity at 2.4 gallons

High density polyethelyne material is very durable and dishwasher safe

Extra large opening makes filling and emptying easy

Cons:

You need to use bag liners/li>

Caron filters must be specially ordered

Does not come with mounting kit

17. Sure-Close Kitchen Composter

The Sure-Close Kitchen Composter is a no-frills, simple and easy to use kitchen compost caddy. The Sure-close featured a hinged lid that clicks open and clicks shut, ensuring that no odors escape and attract flies or other bugs. The lid has microperforations that help to reduce odors by providing aeration, without providing so much air that fruit flies and insects will notice. The inside has airflow channels that make aeration more effective, and the material is smooth and easy to clean. This bin is dishwasher safe and is made partially of recycled plastic. Emptying this bin is also easy thanks to the swinging handle, lip grip, bottom grip and back grip. All of these features make this a great bin that has no need for charcoal filters. You may wish to use compostable liner bags as a convenience, but they are not absolutely necessary since it is so easy to empty and clean.

Price: $17.94



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Can be used on countertop or in a kitchen cabinet

Wide opening and aeration channels make dumping and cleaning a breeze

Dishwasher safe

Lid clicks open and shut

Cons:

Not very attractive

Not as inexpensive as you would expect compared to other bins

If used improperly odors may escape

18. The Worm Factory

Gardeners may be the only people you will find who are enthusiastic about worms. Worms in the garden are a very good thing, and a sign that you have fertile soil. Worms digest plant material to creat soft, rich soil, so of course gardeners are going to be very happy to see them! Vermiculture or worm farming, takes this appreciation to the next level. Vermiculture allows you to grow your own worms using kitchen scraps, while at the same time producing compost tea to add to your garden or house plants. Compost tea is a rich, dark liquid that is super high in nutrients and makes a better plant food than Miraclegrow!

The Worm Factory by The Squirm Firm is a complete vermiculture home starter kit that can be used indoors or outdoors. With three or four trays included, plus all of the information and accessories needed to get started right away, this kit makes growing worms easy. The Worm factory is expandable up to seven trays, depending on the volume of kitchen scraps that you create. There is little maintenance involved, and it comes out to about 15 minutes per week. Start off by placing your worms and food scraps into the bottom tray, and when that becomes full start filling the next tray up. The worms migrate upwards, leaving the bottom tray full of compost. All you need to do is pour off the compost tea as it drains (easy to do with the included spigot), and rotate the trays as they become used. There is no odor involved, and this kit will not attract flies or other bugs if you use it indoors. Worm farms are a great educational tool for kids, as well. Keep in mind that worms are not included with this kit, you will need to purchase them separately (Uncle Jim’s Worm Farm is a good brand!)

Price: $89.95 with free shipping



Watch a setup and how to video here.

Pros:

Educational and fun for the whole family

Produces worms, compost tea and compost

Can be used indoors or outdoors

Odor free

Cons:

There is a learning curve as to what you can feed the worms

Requires some maintenance and assembly

More difficult to clean that simple compost bins

Worms are sold separately

19. Urbalive Indoor Worm Farm

If you like the idea of worm farms but do not like the look, the Urbalive Indoor Worm Farm is a nice solution. This sleek and modern worm farm is both beautiful and functional, and would look great in any modern kitchen or on your urban porch or balcony. The Urbalive Worm Farm was designed by Czech leading designer Jiří Pelcl and manufactured by Plastia, an established European producer of premium gardening equipment. It comes in two colors, either grey or green. This worm farm includes three trays and a bottom collection tray with a spigot for collecting compost tea. You can order additional trays from the manufacturer if you produce more scraps than three trays can accommodate. Like other worm farms, the worms are not included and must be purchased separately.

Price: $139



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Modern design looks great in the kitchen or on a balcony

Expandable capacity

No odors and does not attract flies

Cons:

Does not have as many trays as other worm composters

Made of plastic which may absorb odors

Does not come with worms

20. SCD Probiotics Bokashi Starter Kit

Bokashi composting is an easy and convenient solution for small space dwellers or anyone who wants to simplify and speed up the composting process and quickly reap the benefits. Bokashi combines your food scraps with a fermenting bran to quickly break them down into usable form. Bokashi is an anaerobic process, meaning it occurs in an air-tight environment. This allows you to compost waste that would otherwise not be welcome in a compost bin, including meat and dairy products. Simply mix your scraps with the inoculated bran, press it down into the bucket, cover it with some more bran and seal the bucket. Once the bucket is full, it only takes about two weeks to turn into pickled, usable compost. The only maintenance required is for you to drain out liquids from the bucket every two days during the fermenting process. This liquid is called compost tea, and can be used on your house plants or in the garden. The end product of Bokashi may not look like typical compost, but it can be buried in your garden to provide a slow release of nutrients. Bokashi is still very acidic for up to a month after fermentation however, so instead of putting it directly on top of your plants, it is best to bury it nearby, or even better in a spot that you plan to plant next year.

This starter kit from SCD Probiotics comes with everything you need to do bokashi at home. The commercial bucket comes with two lids, a strainer inside, a pour spout to easily drain liquids, a scoop to mix and compact your Bokashi, enough innoculated bran to ferment eight full buckets (1.75 lbs) and a complete four step guide and troubleshooting pamphlet. This kit is best for smaller homes that do not product a ton of waste.

Price: $49



Watch a video on the benefits of Bokashi here.

Pros:

Can compost meat and dairy scraps

Comes with enough bran to ferment eight bucket loads

Tightly sealed bucket prevents insects and odors

Easy to use and maintain

Produces two products – Compost and compost tea

Cons:

Comparatively expensive to get started

Requires some maintenance

Not very attractive to have out in the kitchen

