PHOTOS: 2×4 Basics 90192 Shed Kit, Peak Style Roof

2×4 Basics 90192 Shed Kit, Peak Style Roof

This 2×4 Basics shed kit is a great option for Do-It-Yourselfers who want a more inexpensive and durable option for their outdoor storage. This kit comes with 39 extremely strong connector brackets made of 24 gauge galvanized steel, plus a materials needed list, lumber cut list and assembly instructions. A single kit includes enough brackets for a 7’x8′ shed, while 2 kits can build an 8’x14′ shed and 3 kits builds a 10’x22′ shed. Although it takes more assembly than ready-made sheds, construction only requires straight and 90 degree cuts, with no miters or complex measurements needed. You don’t have to be a carpenter to put this kit together.

1 Comment

Latashia Skillom

I have often thought about having a custom storage shed built to my specifications. Are the prices reasonable or is easer to go with a pre-built storage shed?

